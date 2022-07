Alabama is a state that has been on the come up recently in the music industry. From artists like Yung Bleu to No Cap and Big Yavo, Alabama has definitely made its presence known! Along with the artists, the Alabama dj’s are also on the rise! Meet DJ Savage aka Mickey Dunning. According to Savage, “I fell in love wit music at birth.” Savage was born in Mobile, Al in the Toulminville community. His Dad was a musician and made sure his son was one as well.

