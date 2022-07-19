GBI backlog keeping people from burying their loved ones

ATLANTA — A case backlog for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations is making some families have to wait to bury their loved ones.

Autopsies for gunshot victims are only being done at the lab in DeKalb County and Channel 2 Action News has learned there are at least 100 bodies on a waiting list.

Until an autopsy is done, there can’t be a funeral.

“I have spoken to families and said do not make arrangements cause I don’t know, or we don’t know, when the autopsy will be done on your loved one,” Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said.

Jones said the issue could impact taxpayers because the county pays $100 per day to store a body.

He said that he was told staffing issues are behind the delays.

