Dog falls 35 feet into well — then Georgia firefighters rush in, photos show

Firefighters from two Georgia agencies worked together to rescue the trapped dog, officials said. Screengrab from the Oconee County Fire Rescue Facebook page

A dog tumbled 35 feet into a water well — then Georgia firefighters rushed in to help.

Photos from Oconee County firefighters show crews racing on Saturday, July 16, to pull the pup to safety the day after it had fallen .

Sarah Dean thought the dog, Yoyo, was “chasing squirrels” and figured she would come home on July 15, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

“She didn’t and we got very worried come morning,” said Dean, whose husband later found the dog in a well that had recently become damaged, according to the newspaper.

The family told the newspaper that Yoyo was treading water as officials launched the rescue near Rocky Branch Road. While at a property roughly 15 miles southwest of Athens and the University of Georgia, firefighters discovered the boxer stuck in the unsealed water well.

“The well was around 35ft in depth, 2ft in diameter, and had water at a depth of around 8ft,” according to a July 16 post on the Oconee County Fire Rescue Facebook page.

Officials said saving the dog was complicated, so they turned to another agency for help.

Pictures shared on Facebook show crews in harnesses and helmets as ropes are strewn about.

“All went well and the dog was rescued,” the fire department said.

The boxer, which weighed at least 50 pounds, was seen being carried from the well. Another photo appears to show the dog with an oxygen mask around its face.

After the ordeal, the fire department said it urged the owner to seal up the open well.