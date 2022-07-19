ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Today’ Hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb React To ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Chris Meloni’s Nude Peloton Ad

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjNXJ_0gl6huSg00

It looks like it may be the anchors on the Today show that started the events rolling, leading to the hilariously unforgettable Peletonin ad featuring Law & Order: Organized Crime’s Christopher Meloni au naturel on a Peloton bike. Well, at least that’s what it seems as TV hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb react to the now-famous ad during one recent episode of the Today show.

Did Hoda Kotb Originally Suggest The Famous Peloton Ad?

During a recent episode of the Today show hosts, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb react to the hilarious ad featuring a naked Chris Meloni working out naked using the popular Peloton equipment. And, it seems these two hosts may have planted the seeds that lead to the Law & Order: Organized Crime star’s hilarious commercial.

“We discussed that he said he likes to work out in the nude, in the buff,” Jenna says in the segment.

“We thought it was unusual,” the host says. “And Hoda actually said ‘imagine him on a Peloton bike,'” she continues.

“I think you said it,” Hoda responds, adding that either way, Peloton was listening.

The Today Show Hosts React To The Law & Order: Organized Crime Stars Now Infamous Comercial

In a discussion with People earlier this year, Chris Meloni discussed how he prefers to work up a sweat during his workouts without annoying things like clothes getting in the way.

“I work out naked. It’s my gym,” the Law & Order: Organized Crime star relates in the interview.

“And I don’t black out the window,” Meloni adds. “And I’m OK with that. My wife is not.”

And it wasn’t long before the company that sells the famous interactive workout equipment Peloton jumped on this information. Meloni’s ad hilariously featuring the actor doing all sorts of workouts in the buff dropped just a few weeks ago – on National Nude Day, no less.

“Imagine the Clorox that needs to wipe up that area. You know what I mean?” Jenna quips after taking a peek at a clip of the ad. The host then quips that she thinks the hosts deserve some “royalties from Peloton.”

“I have a lot of questions,” Jenna continues.

“I’m just imagining the squat, for example,” the host says.

“I think weights could be dropped in places that could hurt. I’m thinking of doing the bench press, just totally,” she laughs. “How does he clean it before his children use it?”

This Isn’t The First Time Meloni’s Workout Regimen Made Headlines

It’s cool as s–t,” Meloni says in his discussion with Men’s Health.

“The aspect of age comes into play as far as the cover of [this magazine] and how I feel about it,” the star adds. “A friend of mine said, ‘Did you ever think in a million years you’d be on the cover of Men’s Health?’ I said, ‘Certainly not at age 60.’”

