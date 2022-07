Climate change is causing a mass extinction the likes of which has not been seen in recorded history. For birds, this biodiversity loss has implications beyond just species loss. In research publishing in the journal Current Biology on July 21, researchers use statistical modeling to predict that extinction will decrease morphological diversity among remaining birds at a rate greater than species loss alone. The team's results reveal which birds are at risk and which regions are most susceptible to homogenization.

