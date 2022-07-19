City reviews reworked multi-family development for Lincoln in O’Fallon

Developer Alex Young redesigned his multi-family housing proposal for the former O’Fallon City Cleaners location at 313 N. Lincoln to have less units and more parking — thus altering his rezoning request without variances.

It has advanced to final approval by the O’Fallon City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, in a 6-4 vote Monday, July 18.

The updated plans, which meet all city requirements, is now two three-family townhome — for a total of six units — which would be two stories, 1,600 square feet and would have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, along with a private front porch and a back patio.

Young said the units “have a cottage feel” and would have a brick veneer. He said they worked with the city to do “whatever they feel is necessary” at the July 11 CDC meeting.

This revision removed the need for a density variance and the need for an alternative parking plan. Parking required is 12, two per unit, which is also required of single-family homes, Community Development Director Justin Randall has noted.

His staff said the revisions addressed the concerns of the residents and is appropriate and consistent with the character of the surrounding neighborhood. The project complies with the area and furthers the vision of the 2040 Master Plan.

The .46-acre site is at the southwest corner of North Lincoln Avenue and West Jefferson Street, just north of the Downtown District. The O’Fallon City Cleaners has been closed for about a year and the building remains vacant.

The planned use ordinance was OK’d on first reading Monday, July 18, with the two Ward 3 aldermen, — Roy Carney and Andrea Fohne — opposed and joined by Aldermen Ross Rosenberg and Christopher Monroe. Those in support included James Campbell, Jessica Lotz, Dennis Muyleart, Gwendolyn Randolph, Nathan Parchman and Stephanie Smallheer. Jerry Albrecht, Todd Roach and Tom Vorce were absent.

After listening to residents’ concerns at the CDC meeting June 27, Young revised the original rezoning request, which the council’s Community Development Committee reviewed July 11.

Nearby residents had spoken out against the initial 6,900 square-foot two four-plex buildings — each two stories tall — with two apartments on the first floor and two on the second floor because of the project’s size and parking issues.

They shared concerns at the July 11 meeting that had been expressed at previous meetings: Density, drainage retention, parking, and buffers. Potential traffic problems on Jefferson Street were also noted.

One resident in support of the project, Robin Bauer, said Young’s plans were “better than an abandoned cleaners” on that site and said he “did great work.”

Young, of Young Estate Holdings, has been developing property in O’Fallon for about eight years, including eight within a half-mile radius of the proposed site.

More about development

It is currently zoned single-family residence dwelling district. The dry-cleaning business was considered a legal non-conforming use but because it has been vacant for more than six months, that status is no longer an option. It can’t be a less intense commercial use, either. The plan is to demolish the existing building for the new construction.

The Community Development Department said the project fit into the 2040 Master Plan. The staff said it complemented the character of the surrounding neighborhood, would enhance Lincoln Avenue, and bring quality and attainable housing options to the downtown area.

“The exterior of the building will have attractive features including covered porches, stone veneer and decorative columns,” the report to the Planning Commission stated. “It will provide walkability to the Downtown District and improve the curb appeal of Lincoln Avenue.”

“The site is well-suited to support missing middle housing. In turn, a range of housing types helps support walkable, thriving business districts by bringing additional residents to the neighborhood,” the staff report said.

Staff noted it would improve an underutilized and nonconforming property. It would be located on an important north-south corridor, with access to public transportation.

Looking into the future, the strategy is to add more multi-family, high density housing in walking distance to the Downtown District.

Quality of life

The 20-year plan wants more affordable housing, with less maintenance, and walkability. Also, there is a focus on potential revenue for local businesses, which is why there is a blend of commercial and residential.

Increasing the quality of life is another goal. The plan establishes policies to “promote the vision for the city to create a connected, caring community where our residents’ needs are met with exceptional amenities that are both easily accessible and inclusive.”

The Medium Density Residential designation on the Future Land Use Map cites small lot single-family detached homes, multifamily, apartments, and senior living facilities, particularly on busier roadways.

Staff said it would support the economic activity in the Downtown District through job creation and increased residential density in the vicinity and enhance the Downtown District so it exhibits a self-reinforcing cycle of vibrancy with high occupancy rates and a diverse mix of employment, housing, retail, entertainment, and other supporting uses, and prioritizes the pedestrian experience and public life.

“The development will be attractive to individuals looking for the downtown living experience, bringing in residents that will likely support downtown businesses, and at a density that is needed for a thriving business district,” the report said.

Approval Process

The Planning Commission recommended the initial proposed planned use application June 14, with conditions stated in the staff report, in a 6-3 vote.

On June 27, the Community Development Committee reviewed the rezoning and development proposal, and a motion to remove the recommended density variance was made but did not receive a second, and therefore, failed. Then a vote to recommend approval of the original proposal failed 1-3 vote.

At the July 11 CDC meeting, the reworked proposal passed 6-0. Chairman Todd Roach noted that denial could be grounds for a lawsuit.

“He is not asking for an exception. He is not going against the city code. If you have issues with parking, we would have to change the city code,” Roach said. “There is a legal risk because it meets all the requirements.”

The revised plan has a lot coverage of 25.08%, which is within the maximum of 30% lot coverage in the MR-1 district. The original proposal with two four-family dwellings had a lot coverage of 34.4%. This revision removes the need for a lot coverage variance.