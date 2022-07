After her ex-boyfriend shot her in the shoulder, a Baton Rouge woman played dead so that he wouldn't shoot her again, the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says. On Tuesday, deputies were called to an apartment at 3421 O'Neal Lane in response to a shooting, according to an affidavit. They forced their way into the victim's bedroom because the door was locked.

