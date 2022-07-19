ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The White Lotus' Season 2 Teaser Confirms the Return of Fan-Favorite Characters

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO slipped in the first footage from The White Lotus Season 2 in one of the network's teasers for programming coming soon to HBO Max. While the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon gets much of the screentime, there is enough White Lotus footage to include a surprise....

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic

A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Uncoupled Thrusts Neil Patrick Harris Back Into New York's Gay Dating Scene, Ready or Not — Watch Netflix Trailer

Click here to read the full article. If Cher couldn’t make you believe in life after love, maybe Netflix’s new comedy will do the trick. Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael, a 50-year-old New York City real estate agent whose world is rocked when he’s unexpectedly, unceremoniously dumped by his boyfriend of 17 years (played by Tuc Watkins). Dating is hard enough, but to be gay in New York at Michael’s age is an entirely different beast. As Michael is about to discover, it’s all Grindr and “pity threesomes” and snarky assistants who openly judge your crow’s feet. Joining Michael on his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Melissa Ordway Returns to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS!

Back at it! It’s been a few weeks since THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Melissa Ordway (Abby) has been at the soap’s CBS studios. First, the actress was overseas in Monaco on a promotional publicity tour for Y&R, and then she tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning home to the United States. Thankfully, Ordway is all better and has resumed taping her character’s storyline at Y&R!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Lacy
Person
Natasha Rothwell
Person
Alexandra Daddario
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Jon Gries
Person
Sabrina Impacciatore
Person
Michael Imperioli
Person
Connie Britton
Person
Jennifer Coolidge
Person
Tom Hollander
Person
Steve Zahn
Person
Murray Bartlett
Person
Sydney Sweeney
Person
Theo James
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order’s Camryn Manheim and ‘Chicago Fire’s Taylor Kinney Caught Up at Monte Carlo

Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney and one star of the recent Law & Order revival series, Camryn Manheim were living it up in Monte Carlo recently. And, the two NBC stars were all smiles as they shared some fun times full of laughs and smooches in the Law & Order/One Chicago mash-up dream that we never knew we needed! And, thankfully, Camryn Manheim was sharing these good times with her fans on her Insta page, giving us all a glimpse of the moment the two TV stars reconnected in paradise.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC News

Comedian Nick Nemeroff dies at 32

Comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, his family said in a statement mourning his "sudden passing." He was 32. The cause of his death was not released. In a statement on Nemeroff’s Instagram account, the stand-up's family called him a “comic’s comic” who achieved success both in his native Canada and the U.S.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Makes Huge Change That Should Excite Longtime Fans

Dancing With the Stars is making yet another change to its show in advance of next season. According to Variety, Dancing With the Stars' former showrunner, Conrad Green, is returning to the show as it moves to Disney+. Green was the initial showrunner for the dance competition when it first premiered on ABC in 2005.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Lotus#Creative Arts#Teasers#The White Lotus Season 2#Hbo Max#House Of The Dragon
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Has Fans Going Wild Over These Eye-Catching New Pics

Bridget Moynahan is known by millions for playing Erin Reagan on the CBS police drama Blue Bloods but she’s also been a model. Some new photos that Moynahan shared on her Instagram account on Tuesday are making fans go wild. The actress is shown in both black-and-white and color photos with some cool makeup and hats. Take look at the selection of pics Moynahan dropped here.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Victoria Konefal Out as Ciara — Here’s Why

Victoria Konefal has come through and exited the Days of Our Lives revolving door on more than one occasion, and now the actress is set to leave the NBC soap once again, as reported by Soap Opera Digest. Having wrapped up filming, fans will last see her character Ciara in Salem on Friday, July 8, when she and Ben leave town to start a new journey.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Netflix Announced It's Removing All These Movies And TV Shows In July--Subscribers Won't Be Happy!

It’s officially summertime — what could be more relaxing than returning from a day at the beach or pool to unwind on the couch with a lemonade and your favorite Netflix show? This is the season that traditionally welcomes plenty of box office hits at the movie theater, but if you prefer to cuddle up on the couch in the comfort of your own home, the popular streaming service always has your back and is ready to deliver great entertainment. The only catch? Nothing lasts forever. Even Netflix’s most popular shows and movies are bound to be removed at some point in order to make room for other (hopefully great) picks. Whether you’ve been meaning to catch “Django Unchained” or re-watch (for the hundredth time) “Forrest Gump,” consider this your impetus to waste not another day. Netflix announced it’s removing all these movies and TV shows in July — subscribers won’t be happy, but if you act fast, you can still enjoy some of these gems.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Reveals Major Season 20 Update

Season 19 of NCIS was rough for fans and cast members alike. The previous season saw the departure of longtime star Emily Wickersham and the early episodes of season 19 bid goodbye to cast mainstay Mark Harmon. So, when NCIS was renewed for its 20th season amid mass uncertainty, fans collectively shared a sigh of relief. Now, we can breathe even easier. On Thursday, the CBS drama’s social media pages officially confirmed that NCIS is back in business; production for season 20 is now a go. Check out the post below.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy