Snow Man’s “Orange Kiss” blasts to No. 1 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, dated July 20, launching with 850,692 CDs sold — the biggest first-week sales of 2022 so far. The seventh single by the Johnny boy band rules physical sales, look-ups and radio airplay this week, while also performing well in video views (No. 4) and Twitter mentions (No. 8). The nine-member group’s new release upped its predecessor by more than 40,000 CDs — “Brother Beat” sold 809,082 copies in its first week and hit No. 1 in April — proving that the boys have been steadily expanding their fanbase in the interim.

MUSIC ・ 21 MINUTES AGO