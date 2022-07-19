ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Letter to the Editor: Well done

By Letter to the Editor
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Dear Editor:

All five members of our City Council should be congratulated for voting unanimously to extend the contract of The People Concern, the social service agency which continues to find interim and permanent housing for many of Malibu’s homeless people.

For the past several years, The People Concern has provided Malibu with two full-time outreach workers who patiently build relationships with homeless individuals, connecting them with a full range of services, including medical attention, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric care, and countless other services.

Because of The People Concern’s dedicated, integrated services, many of Malibu’s homeless individuals have now moved into permanent supportive housing.

No one approach will solve the problem of people living on our streets but was it not for The People Concern, many more people would be homeless here.
Members of our City Council, well done!

Burt Ross, Malibu

Advertisement

The post Letter to the Editor: Well done appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Councilmember Farrer faces accusations of malfeasance

With a few interesting topics on the agenda, and 23 speakers signed up to voice their concerns, the last Malibu City Council meeting on July 11 lasted nearly nine hours. From fire rebuilds to school safety, public comment participation has increased weekly.  While meetings have remained virtual throughout all departments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of […] The post Councilmember Farrer faces accusations of malfeasance appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Column: Three woman candidates are out to change the course of this state

The last few years have brought many challenges for Americans and especially California residents. From the COVID lockdowns and the resulting destruction of small businesses and mandatory masking and vaccines to the very serious levels of inflation not seen since the 1970s, including skyrocketing fuel costs and increasing crime rates and homelessness.  Californians have had […] The post Column: Three woman candidates are out to change the course of this state appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar 7/22

SATURDAY, JULY 23 CINEMALIBU OUTDOOR MOVIE The city’s first CineMalibu outdoor movie event of 2022 will feature the family-friendly hit film “Luca” on Saturday, July 23, at Malibu Bluffs Park. Pre-movie activities begin at 7 p.m., including arts and crafts, giveaways, food trucks, and special guests. The movie begins at 8 p.m. Remember to bring […] The post Calendar 7/22 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Sheriff’s Department releases scam alert special bulletin

Malibu residents are reminded to be vigilant and combat online and phone scammers By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times  The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released a scam alert for residents of Los Angeles County. Shared on Instagram by the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, the scam alert reminds residents in the Malibu […] The post Sheriff’s Department releases scam alert special bulletin appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Society
Malibu, CA
Society
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Ross, CA
The Malibu Times

City Council candidate filing period opens soon; nomination period begins July 18

Anyone interested in running for Malibu City Council can begin the paperwork process beginning Monday July 18 at 7:30 a.m. Papers to file for candidacy must be pulled during the nomination period that runs until Friday, August 12 at 4:30 p.m. If an incumbent does not file for reelection the nomination period extends to Wednesday, […] The post City Council candidate filing period opens soon; nomination period begins July 18 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu-focused photo series on display at Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center

Southern California photographer Jazan Kozma meets and greets visitors on July 9 By Emmanuel Luissi Special to The Malibu Times  Award-winning photographer Jazan Kozma was present at Anthon C. Beilenson Interagency Visitor Center on July 9 to meet guests who were there to see her “Keep It Wild” photograph series.  The “Keep It Wild” series […] The post Malibu-focused photo series on display at Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority Clean up Malibu

Independence Day draws large crowds to our local beaches from near and far, bringing with it beer cans and bottles, broken tents, water toys, beach chairs, food containers, balloons, and much more. This holiday, in particular, seems to be notorious for creating litter. Since the Fourth of July is often celebrated outdoors and near the […] The post Mountain Recreation and Conservation Authority Clean up Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County Lifeguards transport critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters

Los Angeles County lifeguards transported three critically-injured victims to a nearby helicopter after a two car collision on Kanan Dume Road and Zumirez Drive.  According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened at about 7:40 p.m. Crews helped and transported three patients, all of whom were in critical condition.  The post LA County Lifeguards transport critically-injured victims to nearby helicopters  appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#City Council#The People Concern
The Malibu Times

Message from City Manager Steve McClary

Dear Members of the Malibu community, “As we head into the busy summer months and a new fiscal year, I want to reach out to first thank the City Council and the community for your support in my role as Malibu’s new permanent City Manager. I am committed to ensuring the City operates at the […] The post Message from City Manager Steve McClary appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Leslie Rogers Ackerman Steinmetz 1924 – 2022

Leslie Rogers Ackerman Steinmetz, age 98, passed away on June 29, 2022, at her home due to complications from COVID-19. She was born in New York City on March 22, 1924, and graduated from Vassar College in the class of 1945-4. Her two former husbands, Lee Ackerman and Fred Steinmetz, and her beloved Companion, Jerry […] The post Leslie Rogers Ackerman Steinmetz 1924 – 2022 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Homeless Task Force sees drop in homeless needing services

During the Homeless Task Force Meeting on June 21, Task Force members discussed current efforts, addressed overnight parking and identified potential strategies to improve service provisions in accordance with the Homelessness Task Force Charter and City Council direction. To start off the meeting, Task Force Member Terry Davis was appointed...
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu News in briefs

Council names Trevor Rusin interim city attorney  The Malibu City Council named Assistant City Attorney Trevor Rusin the interim city attorney at the June 27 regular City Council meeting. Trevor has served as the assistant city attorney for Malibu since 2016 and worked for the city for over a decade.  The appointment, effective immediately, was […] The post Malibu News in briefs appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
The Malibu Times

Calendar of events for the week of 7/14

THURSDAY, JULY 14 MAKE A PARACORD BRACELET Make a paracord bracelet at the Malibu Library meeting room from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. For teens ages 13 to 17. A Paracord bracelet is a bracelet woven out of paracord. Paracord bracelets are also known as survival bracelets, 550 cord bracelets, or parachute […] The post Calendar of events for the week of 7/14 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Paws Up Animal Rescue Event at the Malibu Farmers Market tomorrow

Looking to adopt? Come by the Malibu Farmers Market this Sunday, July 17 for the Paws Up animal rescue event. From puppies to seniors. Become a lucky pet’s forever home. The market is back to its regular hours from 9am-2pm. For more information visit them online via social media @malibufarmersmarket. The Malibu Farmers Market is located […] The post Paws Up Animal Rescue Event at the Malibu Farmers Market tomorrow appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu West celebrates Independence Day

The Malibu West neighborhood held a July 4th bicycle parade and was said to be their biggest bicycle parade in years. Photos courtesy Maggie Luckerath. The post Malibu West celebrates Independence Day appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized

Several residents along Pacific Coast Highway and Tuna Canyon Road were vandalized by a man with a pickaxe during the Fourth of July weekend. The man, later identified as 55-year-old Thomas Aaron Brothers, was taken into custody four days later in Santa Monica around 11:30 a.m. Friday and faces vandalism charges.  The Los Angeles Sheriff’s […] The post Man vandalizes homes with a pickaxe, leaves families terrorized appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Public Safety addresses recent crime, vandalism, and copper wire theft

Public safety has been a major concern in Malibu lately, with brush fires, power outages, vandalism, and theft occurring this past month. To start the Public Safety Commission meeting on June 6, the commission addressed community concerns in regards to the vandalism that occurred during the holiday weekend. “We had a not very safe Fourth of July weekend,” […] The post Public Safety addresses recent crime, vandalism, and copper wire theft appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Sean Penn’s work with CORE and in Ukraine earns CNN Heroes Award

Longtime Malibu resident Sean Penn is busy in the throes of his latest documentary. He made it in the middle of the battle lines of the Ukraine. The actor and filmmaker found himself in the area when Russia first invaded, and was right in the thick of things. He said that every time he walked […] The post Sean Penn’s work with CORE and in Ukraine earns CNN Heroes Award appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Nearly half a million dollars in luxury goods robbed at Malibu Lumberyard

A brazen robbery in broad daylight occurred at the Malibu Lumberyard shopping center shocking bystanders and store clerks.  A crew of six Black male and female suspects, wearing masks and hoodies entered the luxury goods store Maxfield on Tuesday July 12 at 2 p.m. The robbers pushed past the store’s security guard and grabbed armloads […] The post Nearly half a million dollars in luxury goods robbed at Malibu Lumberyard appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
598
Followers
570
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy