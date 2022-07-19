ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville Police chief fires veteran lieutenant; captain suspended

By Melissa Greene, Melanie Vásquez Russell
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLOOY_0gl6fHyl00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A veteran lieutenant with the Knoxville Police Department has been fired and captain suspended by Chief of Police Paul Noel. The termination followed an Internal Affairs Unit investigation and pre-disciplinary hearing on July 18.

In an internal email acquired by WATE 6 On Your Side, Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel says a veteran lieutenant with the department had been found in violation of KPD’s truthfulness policy, leading to his termination from his position.

In addition to the lieutenant’s firing, Chief Noel’s internal email goes on to state that a Command Staff member within the department has been suspended for 10 days. Noel called these actions a decision he made with “great thought and consideration.”

An 11-page summary of an Internal Affairs investigation explains what led to the disciplinary action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MGrTD_0gl6fHyl00
Michael Earlywine

Lt. Michael Earlywine was terminated after an Internal Affairs investigation determined he violated the department’s truthfulness policy and failed to properly report harassment complaints.

The investigative summary states that in 2020, VRT [Violence Reduction Team] officers reported to Earlywine that Officer Adam Broome had created a hostile work environment and had made racist comments in the VRT squad bay to Officer Diondré Jackson, who is Black. Those alleged comments referenced slavery and reparations, according to the report.

Broome resigned and left KPD in July 2020 during an investigation into the incident. That initial investigation led to VRT Sgt. Nick Lockmiller being suspended one day for failing to take action regarding the hostile workplace allegations while Earlywine, Captain Don Jones and Deputy Chief Kenny Miller were exonerated.

A new Internal Affairs investigation was opened in 2021 to investigate if Earlywine, Jones and Miller were untruthful in sworn statements they gave during the original investigation.

Earlywine made a sworn statement to Internal Affairs in 2020 that he had spoken with the officers who reported the racist remarks and “none of ’em could ever tell me what what was said that he [Jackson] got upset about.” Then again, in 2021, Earlywine denied being told anything about a “racial, racist comment.” Earlywine also said Jackson never told him anything about the comment.

Internal Affairs investigation

A polygraph test was inconclusive, the report states.

Earlywine is now found to have been untruthful, according to a summary of the Internal Affairs investigation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Kh8D_0gl6fHyl00
Don Jones

The report also states that Earlywine mishandled the complaints in that he failed to contact Civil Service, the City Law Department or the Internal Affairs Unit when he received the original claims of harassment, as KPD General Orders and City of Knoxville Administrative Rules instruct.

Captain Don Jones is under suspension by Chief Noel for also failing to follow proper procedure on notifications following a harassment complaint.

“Captain Jones in his 2021 statement admitted discussing the issues, to include the racial comment/bad joke and giving Officer Jackson two options, notifying IAU [Internal Affairs Unit] or let him [Jones] handle it. He advised, and Jackson confirmed that Jackson accepted the proposal of Jones handling it,” the Internal Affairs summary report states.

Per KPD General Orders and Knoxville City Administrative Rules, supervisors are not to resolve complaints of harassment related to race, sex, etc. So the investigation found that giving Jackson an option and then holding a meeting and not following proper procedure is a violation.

Accusations of untruthfulness against Deputy Chief Kenny Miller were not substantiated in the investigation, but there was evidence he failed to follow policy on reporting the situation as well. Miller retired in January after 30 years in law enforcement.

“… leaving Miller’s explanation plausible that he did not know about the racial component, backing his description of the problem being “interpersonal issues with officers” and that Captain Jones told him he was handling it.”

Earlywine was terminated and Jones suspended for 10 days following a hearing on July 18.

‘A higher standard’

“We can recover from most mistakes, take the appropriate action and move forward,” Chief Noel stated in the email. “Unfortunately, truthfulness is not one of those mistakes. As police officers, we are held to a higher standard. One of those standards is to tell the truth, no matter how much it hurts, at all times.”

Chief Noel also added that accountability starts with him and that he expects the same level of accountability from the Command Staff.

“Command Staff members have the most responsibility, and therefore the greatest level of influence over the direction of our department,” he stated. “Because of that, I expect more of them and will hold them to a higher standard.”

Knoxville cop accused of racist remarks has resigned

Knoxville Police is dealing with other disciplinary actions and resignations amongst staff, including the DUI arrest of a KPD officer in Jefferson County, the investigation of a former KPD officer who resigned in April after pleading guilty to tampering with government records; plus the recent resignation of an officer who had been behind the wheel of a KPD cruiser when he collided with another car and killed the other driver while responding to a burglary call.

Chief Noel was sworn in on June 13, 2022. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon had announced in April that Noel was chosen and would replace outgoing Eve Thomas, who announced her retirement in November 2021.

On Tuesday, the City of Knoxville released the following statement from Mayor Kincannon:

“I fully support Chief Noel and the disciplinary actions taken following Monday’s proceedings. Every City employee, no matter their rank, must be held accountable for their conduct.”

— Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated to include details from an Internal Affairs report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 14

Timbrode
2d ago

New Orleans is the most corrupt police department in the country……..the mayor hid this hire from the citizens…think about it…

Reply(1)
2
bumpfire
2d ago

wokeness is going to lead to lawlessness. let's see if he treats the criminals any different than he does his own employees

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Man detained after negotiation with police in Western Heights

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been taken into police custody after negotiation in Western Heights. Around 3 p.m on Thursday, Knoxville Police attempted to stop a car on I-40 West near I-275. According to police, the man in the car was wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation. Police followed the car until they lost sight of it in the Western Heights apartment complex.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

GRAPHIC: Body cameras capture deputy getting shot during dog attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Warning: The video in this story contains strong language and graphic images. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage documenting the moments a deputy was attacked by a dog then accidentally shot by her partner who intended to shoot the animal. Officers were...
POWELL, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Man in custody after fleeing officers on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man that fled from officers Thursday has been taken into custody after law enforcement negotiated with him at a Knoxville apartment, according to officials. At around 3:00 p.m., officers attempted to stop a car driven by a man wanted for questioning in an ongoing investigation...
KNOXVILLE, TN
middlesboronews.com

New Tazewell man charged with attempted murder

On Tuesday, July 19, Knox County, Tennessee Deputies received a call of a possible domestic incident at a Martin Crawford Lane residence in Flat Lick. Once on scene deputies were met at the front door of the residence by the caller. Deputy Abner then went to the back of the...
NEW TAZEWELL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eve Thomas
Person
Kenny Miller
Person
Paul Noel
Tennessee Lookout

FBI charges Tennessee man who attended insurrection with shooting at Knoxville federal building

The FBI has charged a Tennessee man who traveled to the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection with shooting at a federal building in downtown Knoxville earlier this month. Mark Thomas Reno is charged in an FBI warrant unsealed this week in U.S. District Court with damaging federal property for allegedly firing upon […] The post FBI charges Tennessee man who attended insurrection with shooting at Knoxville federal building appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wtloam.com

Tennessee Man Arrested In Knox County For Attempted Murder Of A Police Officer

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office says a Tennessee man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call about a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the home, the person who called in the complaint met them at the door. Meanwhile, the suspect, 20-year-old John Brandon Gray, of New Tazewell, was attempting to run out the back door. When one of the deputies caught him, he ran back inside and locked the door. Gray then ran out another door to his car trying to escape. Deputies surrounded the car and had to break out a window out of the car and tase him to get him into custody. Gray was taken to Barbourville ARH for treatment after being tased. Once he was cleared, he was arrested and charged with attempted murder of a police officer, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication. He was lodged the Knox County Detention Center.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WATE

Four arrested in theft of family van, wheelchair after Smokies game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people have been arrested in the case of a family van and wheelchair that was stolen after a Tennessee Smokies game. The Millsaps family was leaving a Smokies game on July 15 around 11 p.m. when their van had to be left on I-40 West at Strawberry Plains Pike after it had overheated. When Wesley Millsaps returned to fix the van, it was gone according to a police report. The van was adapted to accommodate their son Mason, a 14-year-old with cerebral palsy. It also contained his specialized stroller chair.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Lieutenant#Veteran#Internal Affairs Unit#Kpd#Command
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
hardknoxwire.com

BREAKING: Murder suspect in standoff with cops in W. Knox

Local, state and federal law enforcement officers have cordoned off a West Knoxville neighborhood after a murder suspect barricaded himself inside a home, authorities say. “This is an active police scene. Residents are advised to remain inside,” said Knox County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kimberly Glenn. The Smoky Mountain...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Explosion reported at Sevierville manufacturing plant

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There was an explosion Thursday afternoon at a manufacturing plant near the Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport, responders on the scene told WVLT News. The explosion happened at Johnson Matthey Catalysts, located at 1246 Airport Road, officials said. They also told WVLT News that the company had...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Firefighters help Fort Sanders residents trapped by flooding

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After heavy rains across East Tennessee overnight Thursday, the Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched to help four people in the Fort Sanders neighborhood near the University of Tennessee campus who were trapped in their apartments. The Knoxville Police Department said four people who were trapped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy