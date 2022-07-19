ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
700 Xbox Games Are Discounted In The Ultimate Game Sale

By Jon Bitner
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox is discounting hundreds of games right now, with hit titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, The Quarry, and more available at great low prices. The event runs until July 31, so be sure to swing by and check out the savings while you...

www.gamespot.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Claim a Bonus Freebie

Subscribers of PlayStation Plus now have the option to claim a bonus freebie that is available across both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. While most members of PS Plus have likely been more focused on the recent release of July 2022's free games, Sony has also teamed up with publisher Activision to give players of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard some goodies that they can use in both titles.
GamesRadar

Amazon inexplicably sells Xbox Series X for $60 off

Amazon briefly sent out invites this morning offering a lucky few people the chance to buy an Xbox Series X for about $441, which is an unprecedented savings of about $60 from MSRP. As The Verge (opens in new tab) reports, on Friday morning the US Amazon listing for Microsoft's...
ComicBook

PlayStation Gives PS4 Players Free Infamous DLC

PlayStation has given PS4 players some Infamous DLC for free. Before Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions was primarily known for two series: Infamous and Sly Cooper. If you had to narrow it down to just one of these, it's probably Infamous, yet it seems the series is staying dormant in favor of Ghost of Tsushima 2. That said, while it may be a while before we see the PS3 and early PS4-era series return, PlayStation and Sucker Punch Productions have a little something for fans of it.
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Rumor Has N64 Fans Excited

A new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S rumor has N64 fans and nostalgic gamers in general excited. The N64 had some great games. Most of these games came straight from Nintendo, and thus it's up to Nintendo to revive and carry on these various series. However, thanks to its acquisition of Rare, Xbox actually owns a few N64-era IP. The most prominent example of this IP is Banjo-Kazooie, one of the most beloved series of this era, and a series we haven't seen since 2008, the one and only time Xbox tried to do anything substantial with it. That said, there's a growing demand for more Banjo-Kazooie as children of the 90s and early 2000s are now becoming adults with disposable income. And it looks like Xbox may be preparing to cash in on this.
IGN

A Long Lost Xbox Exclusive Has Been Discovered

Footage and details of Knights of Decayden have been discovered, a long-lost exclusive originally set for the original Xbox from the developers behind Star Wars: X-Wing. The existence of Totally Games' Knights of Decayden has gone mostly under the radar until now, but details of its development have been told to Axios' Stephen Totilo by Totally Games founder Larry Holland and Xbox head Phil Spencer.
GamesRadar

How to get a Lightning Rod in Minecraft and use it

The Minecraft Lightning Rod is a device that is particularly useful if you find yourself caught up in a storm, as it can protect you from the damaging wrath of Zeus. Lightning strikes are usually harmless if they land out in the open, but they can easily zap your livestock or burn your wooden Minecraft house to the ground if you're unfortunate enough to sustain a direct hit. The last thing you want it to return home and find a smouldering pile where you once lived, so you should prioritize constructing a Lightning Road for some peace of mind.
dotesports.com

All new vehicles in the Criminal Enterprises GTA Online update

GTA Online released its Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack back in 2017. The DLC was made available on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Live, and Steam on Dec.14 of the same year and added some features that made the game more manageable for players just starting out. The Criminal Enterprises Starter Pack...
Gamespot

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate

Sign In to follow. Follow Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ComicBook

Nintendo Announces Final Date for 3DS and Wii U eShop Purchases

In case you previously missed it, Nintendo is shutting down its eShop for the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS systems. This was previously announced and has already come to pass in part. Users on both systems are no longer able to add funds from credits, and as of August 29th, Nintendo eShop Cards will no longer be able to add funds to an account on the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS. Purchases, in general, will remain available until late March 2023, however, but now Nintendo has confirmed exactly when that will stop being supported as well.
NME

‘Soulframe’ is a new fantasy MMORPG from the ‘Warframe’ developers

Digital Extremes, the developer behind free-to-play shooter Warframe, has announced a new fantasy MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game) called Soulframe. Details are scarce on the upcoming game currently, but Digital Extremes accompanied the announcement with a five-minute-long cinematic reveal trailer. The trailer showcases some of Soulframe’s fantasy premise. The...
