Beto to return to Pecos and Midland

FILE – Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas with a return to Pecos and Midland on Wednesday. O’Rourke will also return to the area to visit Alpine in September.

Want to catch one of the town hall style meetings? Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Pecos

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Pecos Community Center, 715 S Park Street

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Midland

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: MLK Community Center, 2300 Butternut Lane

During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas.

O’Rourke said his summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state.

A running list of Drive for Texas events can be found here.