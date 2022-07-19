ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Beto to return to Pecos and Midland

By January Zermeno
ABC Big 2 News
 3 days ago
FILE – Democrat Beto O’Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021. O’Rourke… Read More

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Beto O’Rourke will continue his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide Drive for Texas with a return to Pecos and Midland on Wednesday. O’Rourke will also return to the area to visit Alpine in September.

Want to catch one of the town hall style meetings? Here’s what you need to know:

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Pecos

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20 at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Pecos Community Center, 715 S Park Street

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Midland

WHEN: Wednesday, July 20 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: MLK Community Center, 2300 Butternut Lane

During O’Rourke’s Drive for Texas, he will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th governor of Texas.

O’Rourke said his summer travel to dozens of small towns and big cities will focus on the popular things that Democrats, Republicans and independents want to accomplish together: creating great jobs, investing in world-class schools, expanding health care so more people can see a doctor and lowering costs so families can afford to live in this state.

A running list of Drive for Texas events can be found here.

Bob Samm
2d ago

Glutton for punishment. West Texans dont need gun grabbing beto to come to town and tell them they need to let trans men in the bathroom with their little girls. Beto is here to take Texan's guns, demand mandatory buyback of ar-15s, abolish border patrol, and defund the police, leaving Texans no legal way to defend themselves. Beto has said "Texans will be safer after abolishing title 42", allowing over 200,000 illegals, convicted criminals, cartel operatives, gangsters, and terrorist cell members to swarm over the border. Vote Abbott for a strong Texas and a strong border.

Bob Swan
2d ago

Hahaha just come to midland. Bring your signs. And bull horns. The only message he needs is. Come And Take It ….

Chi Chi Jima
2d ago

Yes go home to you wife and kids and keep going all the way to Oklahoma. Texas don’t want you here.

