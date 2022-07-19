ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul's 'Hospital' Video Has Social Media Responding

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Paul is having some fun before his boxing match against Hasim Rahman Jr. The 25-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer posted a video on social media that shows him in a hospital bed. The nurse in the video is Paul's girlfriend Julia Rose, and Paul explains why he's been hospitalized. "So guys,...

popculture.com

Popculture

Justin Bieber Making Big Career Move Following Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber was forced to cancel multiple stops on his tour earlier this year after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. A little over a month after sharing that news, Bieber has a positive update for his fans. Entertainment Tonight reported that Bieber is set to resume his tour incredibly soon.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Soap Opera Star Hospitalized After Household Accident

Former EastEnders star Melissa Suffield went to the hospital over the weekend after she slipped on one of her son River's toys and hurt her ankle. Thankfully, the 29-year-old actress did not suffer any serious injury, but her ankle is swollen. Since welcoming River in 2020 with her husband Robert Brendan, Suffield has shared body-positivity posts on Instagram, calling herself an advocate for body neutrality.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Joan Collins Hospitalized in Monaco

Living legend Joan Collins' Monaco vacation was interrupted by a brief trip to the hospital. The Dynasty star suffered a pinched nerve in her leg and is now relaxing in style, just as Alexis Colby would surely do. Collins, 89, is already up and posing for yacht photos on Instagram.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Jill Duggar Shares First Photo of Baby No. 3

Jill Duggar Dillard is giving her Instagram followers a first look at baby number three. The Counting On alum took to the social media platform to introduce baby Frederick to the world after getting settled at home with husband Derick Dillard and their two older sons, Samuel, 5, and Israel, 7, even giving insight into the special meaning behind his name.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Ruth Buzzi, 'Laugh-In' Star, Suffers 'Devastating Strokes'

Ruth Buzzi is "bedridden and incapacitated" after suffering several strokes, the Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In actress' husband Kent Perkins revealed Tuesday in a heartbreaking post to social media. Perkins shared a photo of his wife celebrating her 85th birthday with a piece of pie last year to the comedian's official Facebook page Tuesday, giving an update on her health.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' and 'The Voice' Star, Dead at 41

Nolan Neal, a singer who is an alumnus of both The Voice and America's Got Talent, is dead at the age of 41. The singer, who also performed with the band Hinder, died on Monday, his cousin Dylan Seals told TMZ. Seals confirmed to the outlet that Neal was found dead in his own Nashville apartment.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Rebecca Balding, 'Soap' and 'Charmed' Actress, Dead at 73

Rebecca Balding, who played Phoebe Halliwell's boss on Charmed, has died. She was 73. Balding also starred in the ABC soap opera parody series Soap. She also starred in episodes of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place. Balding died after a battle with ovarian cancer, her husband, actor-director James L....
PARK CITY, UT
Popculture

Metal Guitarist Andrew LaBarre Dies From ALS

Guitarist Andrew LaBarre, who played in Oakland metal band Impaled, has died. Metal Injection reports that Lebarre was 43 years old. Impaled revealed the sad news in a social media post, sharing that LeBarre died after living with Lou Gehrig's disease (also known as ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The guitarist also played in Ghoul, a thrash metal band also featuring Implaed members Sean McGrath and Ross Sewage.
MUSIC
Popculture

Mike Tyson Says His 'Expiration Date' Is Coming 'Really Soon'

Boxing champion Mike Tyson believes his time is ending "really soon." In an episode of his podcast Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion told therapist Sean McFarland he thinks he is "close" to his "expiration date." Tyson, 56, was introspective throughout the podcast, also telling McFarland that money did not bring him happiness.
COMBAT SPORTS
Popculture

'7 Little Johnstons' Returns for a Brand New Season, Get an Exclusive First Look

Get ready for more of the Johnston family! A brand new season of 7 Little Johnstons premieres on TLC Tuesday, Aug. 16, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive first look at what's to come. There are big changes coming for the Johnston family as Trent and Amber worry about their kids – who are all approaching some major life moments, for better or for worse.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Southern Charm' Couple Breaks Up: 'He'll Regret This'

Southern Charm stars Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green have called it quits. They dated for two years, but Rose, 42, was unfaithful during their relationship. Rose admitted to texting and kissing another woman during last year's cast reunion. "Shep has a real issue with monogamy and refused to commit...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Rages Over Sesame Place Viral Video, Claims She Reached out to 'Sesame Street'

E.G.O.T. winner Whoopi Goldberg is not taking the Sesame Place controversy lightly. Leslie Mac went viral when she shared a video of her 4-year-old daughter Paige and her friend who were seemingly ignored by the character Rosita during a parade at Sesame Street Philadelphia. Social media outrage poured in, with other parents sharing video footage of their children also being overlooked in the crowd by characters. Initially, the theme park issued a statement saying the character was ignoring parents' requests for a photo with the characters, noting it's against their policy. But considering the video footage, social media users weren't buying it. They later issued another apology, adding as an investigation is underway, their staff will be attending diversity and inclusion training. But the hosts of The View aren't feeling it.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Donnie Wahlberg Gives Update on Season 13

The Blue Bloods cast and crew are already back to work on the show's upcoming 13th season. Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, and their co-stars are working through the excessive New York summer heat to bring more adventures of the Reagan family to the small screen. Blue Bloods executive producer Siobhan Byrne O'Connor also shared photos of the set on Thursday.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Basketball Wives': Malaysia Pargo Lashes out at Co-Stars

It looks like Basketball Wives fans will be seeing very little of Malaysia Pargo for the remainder of this season. The VH1 star has been a cast member on the show since Season 1 of the LA franchise, but after a trying season 10, she's ready to remove herself from the social group. This season has chronicled Pargo's estranged friendships with the cast, namely her former BFF Brandi Maxiell. The two have differing versions of why their friendship soured. According to Maxiell, Pargo was absent when she needed her the most. Pargo, on the other hand, says Maxiell became upset with her when she opted not to quit the show following Maxiell's firing. The two had a heart-to-heart in a recent episode, but Maxiell has made it clear to the other ladies that she doesn't trust Pargo. Things came to a head when Pargo invited an unsuspecting guest to Jennifer Williams' hairline launch.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'This is Us' Star Lands New CBS Series After Final Season

Justin Hartley is going from NBC to CBS. Following the end of the fan-favorite tear-jerker drama This Is Us, the former soap opera star is producing and starring in a pilot order to The Never Game, a drama series adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's novel Ken Olin is directing, per Deadline. The order was originally picked up in Sept. 2021. But due to Hartley's commitment to the final season of This Is Us, The Never Game was pushed to the off-season. There was also a change in the writer, with Ben Winters replacing Michael Cooney. Winters' script was delivered to CBS in mid-July and was very well received by the network. As a result, it's been fast-tracked to production.
TV SERIES

