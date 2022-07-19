ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Pond, PA

Goodyear Fast Facts -- Pocono

By Speedway Digest Staff
 3 days ago

NASCAR Cup Series – Race No. 21 – 160 laps / 400 miles. Pocono Raceway (2.5-mile triangle) – Long Pond, Pa. Set limits: Cup – 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 7 sets for the race. (6 race sets plus 1 set...

