ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘John Wick’ Was Written for 75-Year-Old Before Keanu Reeves Joined

By Jeff Nelson
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Actor Keanu Reeves captivated audiences with the wonderfully violent John Wick . The original movie developed into a franchise with vast potential to expand upon its universe. However, John Wick initially had a 75-year-old lead in the screenplay, but it all changed with Reeves came on board. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at how the project changed with the actor’s inclusion.

‘John Wick’ originally had a 75-year-old lead

Keanu Reeves | Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman’s They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action (via Entertainment Weekly ) explained how the John Wick lead was actually about a 75-year-old man before Reeves joined the cast. The screenplay was originally called Scorn, and producer Basil Iwanyk gave a bit of insight into how it evolved from there.

“One of my best friends is Charlie Ferraro at UTA, who sent me this script from Derek Kolstad called Scorn ,” Iwanyk said. “The lead was a 75-year-old man, 25 years after being retired. It was the fun of watching Clint Eastwood kick ass . I thought, OK, there’s probably one or two names you could do this with: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford. Other than that, I’m not sure how I put this movie together. But the tone of the script for John Wick was subversive and really fun. It has a very clear emotional throughline and a great premise for an action movie.”

However, writer Derek Kolstad explained that he actually went with the lowest offer available for John Wick for a long-term plan.

“My agent at the time, Charlie Ferraro, came to me with five offers for the script, and he didn’t tell me the first four,” Kolstad said. “He said, ‘They’re huge, but you should really take the lowest-paying one, because they want to make the movie now . If you want to have a career as a writer, we should take this.’ You know you have a good agent when he’s looking at the long game. John Wick was sold in February, and the movie came out in November. That never happens.”

Keanu Reeves collaborated on the ‘John Wick’ script

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2AUmvWm5ZDQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog explored how Reeves became part of the collaboration. He didn’t simply act in the movie but ultimately changed the course of the entire script. Basil brought the script to him and he loved the overall journey that the character moves through, including the den of thieves.

“We had talked internally about actors, but it was Keanu Reeves a voracious script reader; anything he gets his hands on, he reads who got his talons into it and made it his own,” Kolstad said. “I spent two months at Keanu’s house on the weekends working on the script. When I first went and met with him and walked into his house … I see he has 300 screenplays stacked on his desk because … He reads them all.”

Kolstad continued: “And so think that he read something on a Friday, in 90 minutes, and was like, ‘I want to do it.’ In that moment, before I met and really clicked with him, I was like, ‘Yeah, I really want to do it, too.’ The first thing that Keanu said to me was, ‘OK, Derek, I’m going to play him 35.’ And I’m like, ‘Fine.'”

The universe grew far beyond the initial action movie

John Wick revitalized Reeves’ career and built him back up as one of the biggest action movie stars around. It transformed into a franchise where each installment exceeded its predecessor in scope, scale, and brutality. John Wick 4 and 5 are still slated to hit theaters in the future, along with a television spinoff series titled The Continental .

A John Wick spinoff starring Ana de Armas as a young female assassin seeking revenge is also in the works. It turns out that Kolstad got the very best deal that he could have imagined.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Compares the Extensive Training Requirement Differences Between ‘John Wick’ and ‘The Matrix’

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Keanu Reeves, 57, & Girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, Hold Hands In Rare New Photos

Keanu Reeves and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant couldn’t help but look effortlessly together while strolling hand in hand in New York City on Thursday, June 7! The John Wick star, 57, and his professional artist sweetheart, 49, were snapped in a rare photo, which you can see here, appearing casually chic on the sidewalk. In the photo, Alexandra rocked bright pink pants and a black sleeveless top. She accessorized with a black belt with a gold-tone detail, black flats, and a stylish brown bucket bag. Keanu rocked a monotone navy-blue suit, paired with brown lace-up boots. They appeared to be talking and smiling as they held hands.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Chris Pine Is 'Unrecognizable' In New Movie Role—Fans Think He Looks Like Diane Keaton

Fans on Twitter are currently having a field day trying to pinpoint who Chris Pine looks like in his latest film role! The Star Trek star, 41, was spotted last week on the streets of Los Angeles while filming his upcoming project, Poolman. Many online are dubbing the Wonder Woman actor to be ‘unrecognizable‘ or now someone causing ‘double takes’ with his new hairdo— long, graying shoulder-length tresses, an unruly beard and a cozy outfit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinemablend

Turns Out John Wick Was Going To Look A Lot Different Before Keanu Reeves Came Along

Although last December saw Keanu Reeves reprising Neo for The Matrix Resurrections, nowadays the actor is chiefly keeping busy on the action front by playing John Wick. Reeves debuted in 2014 as the former hitman who’s drawn back into the criminal underworld after his dog was killed, and next year will mark his fourth outing in the action-packed film series. However, before Reeves came along, John Wick was being envisioned as looking at lot different when it comes to age.
MOVIES
EW.com

The secret history of how Keanu Reeves became John Wick

Over the past decade, the hard-hitting John Wick franchise has become one of the most successful action movie series of all time, in large part thanks to the lead performance of Keanu Reeves. But screenwriter Derek Kolstad originally planned on the vengeance-seeking assassin being a much older man when he wrote the script for the first film, which was initially titled Scorn.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Basil Iwanyk
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Keanu Reeves
Outsider.com

Keanu Reeves Fan Weighs In on Viral Airport Encounter

The saying “Don’t meet your heroes” has become a warning for those seeking their favorite movie stars or celebrities. Having to deal with the paparazzi, celebrities can come off as irritable and sometimes short with fans. But Keanu Reeves proves to be the exact opposite as he recently met with 14-year-old Alex Katsanos. Known for Speed, Bill and Ted, and The Matrix, the actor didn’t just share a moment with the teenager but made it so memorable it has since gone viral.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Sandra Bullock Says She’s ‘Embarrassed’ to Have Starred in Sequel to This Keanu Reeves Classic

Sandra Bullock built a career of instantly recognizable roles. She won an Oscar in 2010 for her role The Blind Side. Plus, she’s starred in major Hollywood tentpoles like Gravity and Oceans 8. Indeed she’s had a storybook career. But with such an extensive filmography to her name, there’s bound to be a project or two she doesn’t look back on with fond memories.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassin#Film Star#Entertainment Weekly#Uta
Cinemablend

One Risky Maneuver A Navy Pilot Told Tom Cruise He'd 'Never Do' Again While Filming Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a big hit at the global box office and one of the reasons that is being given credit for the film’s runaway success is that rather than relying on CGI, Maverick used real fighter jets for the film’ action. That action is pretty incredible, but one moment in the film was apparently so dangerous that even the professional fighter pilot told Tom Cruise he would never try it again.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

How Much Will Tom Cruise Make From Top Gun: Maverick? If Reports Are True, The Number Is Staggering

Tom Cruise has the biggest hit of his long career with Top Gun: Maverick. The long-awaited Top Gun sequel has made over $1 billion at the global box office, with about half of that coming from domestic ticket sales. It’s one of the few movies to put up such big numbers post-pandemic. As one might expect, Tom Cruise will be one of the people who benefits from that success, with tens of millions more going in his own pocket. He’s going to need a few jets to haul that cash away.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thedigitalfix.com

Michael Bay made Ben Affleck get $20,000 new teeth for Armageddon

Actors often have to undergo physical preparation for a part. This can mean working out, or adopting a different haircut. For Ben Affleck in disaster movie Armageddon, it was new teeth, at the absolute behest of director Michael Bay. Bay himself explains what happened in one of the film’s Criterion...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

146K+
Followers
109K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy