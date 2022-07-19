ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Animal Shelter hits record with over 300 dogs; asks for immediate foster families

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services has a set a record with over 300 dogs physically in the shelter.

MAS said in a press release that that number doesn’t include 78 dogs in foster homes.

The shelter currently has 68 cats, and 238 cats are in foster homes, MAS said.

MAS is asking for the community’s help to get 30 dogs into foster homes in the next three days.

The shelter’s director said MAS should have less than 200 dogs based on kennel space and staffing.

Staff are “burned out, exhausted, and working beyond their breaking points trying to keep up,” the director’s message said.

If you can help with fostering animals or adoption, visit MAS at 2350 Appling City Cove daily from noon to 4 p.m.

All adoptions at MAS are $25 through the end of July.

MAS said if you find a lost animal, try to help them find their way home by asking neighbors, posting on Nextdoor, putting up signs and get the pet scanned for a microchip.

You can also get your pet visible ID tags and microchipping from MAS for $5 each.

