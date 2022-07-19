ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Spits revert to original lineup

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, The Spits announced, in a now deleted post, that their drummer is...

On Milwaukee

Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moving to new location

Two years ago, Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moved into the space at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd. in Riverwest. According to a Facebook post, the eatery will move to 9201 W. Capitol Dr. The Riverwest location has already closed and the date of service in the new place will...
FRANKLIN, WI
103.3 WKFR

Battle Creek Teen’s TikTok Leads to Singing on Broadway

This young Battle Creek man will be singing at a Broadway event thanks to his TikTok channel. Jack aka @jack.aaustin on TikTok is a recent high school graduate who will be attending Western Michigan University in the fall to major in Musical Theatre Performance. Jack's passion for theatre shows up in every video on his TikTok channel which currently has 21.1 thousand followers and 474.6 thousand total video likes. Jack told us about the huge opportunity that his TikTok videos have given him,
BATTLE CREEK, MI
The Top 14 Things To Do Around Sheboygan This Weekend

The Weekend Whassup for Friday, 7/22/2022! The Point keeps you connected to the top 14 things happening around Sheboygan! (Shout out to the other radio stations that use this on the air without permission!) See the 80s classic hit movie The Breakfast Club on the big screen at the Weill...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
iHeartRadio

This Wisconsin's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
WISCONSIN STATE
This Champagne Bar Is Milwaukee’s Newest Brunch Spot

Saint Kate – The Art Hotel‘s champagne bar will soon start serving brunch. Bubbles + Brunch at Giggly will be a weekend treat, serving on Saturdays and Sundays starting July 23. Saint Kate – The Art Hotel’s Executive Chef Paul Funk is behind the new menu. Libations span...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Margarita Flights Exist And You Can Find Them in Battle Creek

A "serial non-decider" is a term I just made up, but is used to describe someone who is consistently indecisive-- especially when it comes to what to order. I'm someone who wants to try a little bit of everything which is why I love the fact that more and more west Michigan restaurants are offering "flights" at their establishments.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Berries Famous Pancake House

I was bummed when Theo and Stacy’s closed their Westnedge location a couple years ago. They went from three locations in the area to just the downtown one over the course of a few years. The building they were in for so many years is on the very busy...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Best Breakfast in Milwaukee, WI — 30 Top Places!

Check out Milwaukee in Wisconsin. The city on Lake Michigan’s shore is not just a tourist destination for its historical and cultural attractions such as the Basilica of St. Josaphat and the Harley-Davidson Museum. It’s also a must-visit for a foodie like you, with its multitude of eateries that...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee grocery store offers fresh produce in 'food desert'

MILWAUKEE - For Milwaukee families living in so-called "food deserts," access to fresh fruit and vegetables includes a bus ride, long walk, or lengthy car ride. One Milwaukee store is now working for change. "We want healthy eating, starting young, very young," said Moe Wince, owner of Sherman Park Grocery.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Battle Creek lottery player wins $25,000 for life

LANSING, Mich. — Another Michigander is Lucky For Life after a drawing Sunday night. The Michigan Lottery says the winning ticket was purchased in Battle Creek at an East Michigan Marathon gas station, netting the winner $25,000 a year for the rest of their life, or a lump sum of $390,000.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Stadium Interchange traffic shut down in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — All ramps southbound to Brewers Boulevard are closed from the Stadium Interchange following reports that a vehicle was struck by gunfire. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle was hit on southbound Miller Parkway just north of National Avenue in Milwaukee. This closure includes WIS 175...
MILWAUKEE, WI

