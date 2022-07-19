ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, OK

Man’s body found in Cherokee County creek

 3 days ago
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of 36-year-old Andrew Hopkins was found in a creek Sunday night.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is investigating after a man’s body was found in a creek.

The body of 36-year-old Andrew Hopkins, of Stilwell, was found south of the Welling Bridge Sunday night.

CCSO said an autopsy found Hopkins died from a gunshot wound to the back of the head. CCSO said it’s possible where they found Hopkins was a dump site.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the ATF assisted with the investigation.

Hopkins was Native American, but CCSO will lead the investigation until it’s determined a suspect is also Native American.

If you have any information about the investigation you are asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-456-2583, and ask to speak with Sheriff Jason Chennault, Sgt. James Morgan or Sgt. Pete Broderick.

