HOUSTON (CW39) The Chalk Mountain fire in Somervell County, Texas, has grown to 4,000 acres and is 10 percent contained as of Tuesday, July 19, according to local authorities. A declaration of disaster was made in Somervell County to combat the wildfire. The Red Cross announced they set up an overnight shelter at the Somervell County Expo Center for people affected by the fire.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO