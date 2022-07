NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — The owner of one of the single-engine airplanes involved in a deadly mid-air crash at North Las Vegas Airport during the weekend says he’s cooperating with investigators and mourning the four people who died. Airwork Las Vegas president Matthew Binner declined a telephone interview but said in a Facebook post the noon Sunday crash involving a Cessna 172 that his company owned and a Piper PA-46 was a “horrible tragedy.” Records showed the Piper was owned by Gold Aero Aviation LLC of Tampa, Florida. Binner and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Clark County coroner’s office did not immediately identify the four people who died.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO