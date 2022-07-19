ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

VIDEO: Fire breaks out, extinguished after transformer explodes at Hoover Dam

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00x5Ny_0gl6c5Zv00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning and ignited a fire near the Arizona turbine house, a source confirmed.

Video shared to 8 News Now showed billowing black smoke seen rising from the fire amid reports of the explosion.

The Boulder City Fire Department responded to an emergency call at Hoover Dam after a reported fire around 10:30 a.m. PDT.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, power was still being generated and the power grid was not at risk following the explosion.

Hoover Dam: What is it and why is it important?

At approximately 10am PDT the A5 transformer at Hoover Dam caught fire within the last hour and was extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade at approximately 10:30am PDT. There are no injuries to visitors or employees. There is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated from the powerhouse. We are investigating the cause of the fire and will provide additional updates as they are available.

Regional Director of Lower Colorado Region Jacklynn L. Gould.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c31xU_0gl6c5Zv00
Firefighters work to put out a fire after a transformer exploded at Hoover Dam Tuesday morning. (Bureau of Reclamation)

The fire was put out by the time Boulder City Fire crews arrived, according to Boulder City.

Tours of the dam were paused for about 30 minutes at the time of the fire and have since resumed.

The dam spans across the Arizona-Nevada border and is located about 30 miles southeast of Las Vegas. Its generators provide power for Nevada, Arizona, and California.

There are 17 main turbines in the dam, with nine on the Arizona wing and eight in the Nevada wing.

No details on the cause of the fire have been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

Drought drives Las Vegas to cap size of home swimming pools

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Limiting the size of swimming pools in and around Las Vegas might offer just a drop in the proverbial bucket of water savings amid historic drought and climate change in the U.S. Southwest. Elected officials voted this week to do it anyway - ignoring pool builders’...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Boulder City, NV
Crime & Safety
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
City
Boulder City, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
8newsnow.com

Vegas Drives: Hoover Dam and the Colorado River

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There’s a relaxing way to enjoy the Colorado River and see the Hoover Dam from a different perspective. It involves a raft ride filled with beautiful scenery and it’s less than an hour’s drive from Las Vegas. Grab your hat and sunscreen...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoover Dam#Transformer#Accident#The Bureau Of Reclamation#The Reclamation Hoover
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 23:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Southern Clark County; Western Clark and Southern Nye County EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM FRIDAY * WHAT...High risk of heat related illness for much of the general population in the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump. Very high risk of heat illness expected for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley. * WHERE...In Nevada, lower elevations of Clark County and Southern Nye County including Las Vegas, Boulder City, Indian Springs, Pahrump, and Searchlight. In California, Cadiz Basin including Vidal Junction. In Arizona, Bullhead City, Kingman, Mohave Valley, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, and Wikieup. * WHEN...Through 8 PM Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 85 degrees. This, compounded with above-average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat- related illness.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
pvtimes.com

COVID-19 hospitalizations and cases again dip in Clark County, state

For the second straight week, COVID-19 hospitalizations dipped and cases plateaued in Nevada, according to state data released Wednesday, potentially signaling the start of a more sustained downturn. “We’re starting to see the downward trend,” said Brian Labus, an assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at UNLV’s School of Public...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy