On Wednesday afternoon, a crash in Henderson led to injuries. The incident also caused major traffic delays in the area. As per the initial information, the traffic collision was reported at about 4:30 p.m. on the southbound side of I-11/U.S. 95 just north of Horizon Drive. According to the officials, the accident led to injuries, but it is unknown how many victims in total were involved in the crash.

HENDERSON, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO