Rock Island, IL

1 By 1 Foundation supports inmates’ loved ones

By Sharon Wren
 3 days ago

Having a family member or friend who is incarcerated can be difficult but a new monthly support group in Rock Island is trying to make life easier for the ones left behind. The group is called 1 By 1 Foundation and its founder, Deacon Tim Granet, is inviting anyone who has a loved one behind bars to attend the first meeting on Saturday, July 23 from 9 -11 a.m. at St. Pius Catholic Church’s McCarthy Hall in Rock Island.

Deacon Granet says the group was created after hearing stories from people who had family members who went to prison and then had friends start to disappear. “Many people feel alone and isolated when a family member becomes incarcerated. We want them to know you are not alone; we will be there for them, and they are welcome to come and tell their story. With this group they will be understood.”

Julie Anderson and Wendell Robinson from the Restore Justice Foundation will be the guest speakers at the meeting and refreshments will be served. RSVP to FoundationOneByOne@gmail.com . The 1 By 1 Foundation plans to meet monthly at St. Pius, located at 2502 29 th Avenue in Rock Island.

