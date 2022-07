Evie Walker eye to eye at the exhibit for the wolf Romeo. Courtesy Dr. Vic Walker. There I stood, alone in a Florida motel room somewhere past midnight, staring into a laptop and talking to myself—voice thick in my throat as I rambled, spooling through a slide show. If a passer-by had peeped around the edge of the curtain, he might have been tempted to make some sort of intervention. But I wasn’t going around the bend, nor was I alone. There were hundreds of people watching and listening, scattered across the continent and beyond, many of them just as choked up. I could feel them out there, beyond the silence as I channeled my inner wolf.

2 DAYS AGO