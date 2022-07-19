New billboards in states that restrict abortion urge businesses to come to N.J.
By Matt Arco
NJ.com
3 days ago
Have a business or work for a company in a state where access to abortion is limited or non-existent since the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark ruling that struck down Roe v. Wade? Then you should relocate to New Jersey. That’s the message a business-funded nonprofit is sending to...
New Jersey cops will have to obtain licenses under a law supporters say will prevent bad officers from jumping from department to department.
The post N.J. to require police officers get licenses under new law appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are pitching New York City as the place to be for the next Democratic National Convention. As CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Thursday, if the Big Apple is selected, it would get a financial boost. The mayor says the city has...
(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
At the end of the month, another major supermarket will close its doors in Virginia. Locals are already expressing disappointment with the upcoming closure. The German grocery store chain Lidl is set to close its Danville location at 126 Piedmont Place on July 31, 2022.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Three weeks before the most significant election of her political career, Liz Cheney was nowhere to be seen as thousands of voters gathered for a massive midsummer rodeo and cowboy festival in Wyoming’s largest city. Instead, the three-term Republican congresswoman was 1,600 miles away in Washington presiding over a U.S. House committee comprised largely of Democrats intent on exposing former President Donald Trump’s attack on democracy during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. As the cowboy fest roared back home, Cheney railed against Trump’s failures. “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office,” she said during Thursday’s hearing. Dean Finnerty, a rancher from Wheatland competing in the steer wrestling competition, was not moved.
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been charged with attempted assault after brandishing a sharp object and attacking U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in western New York. The incident happened Thursday as Zeldin, who is challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul this November, was addressing a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton, outside Rochester. The attacker climbed onto a low stage where the congressman spoke to a crowd of dozens, flanked by bales of hay and American flags. Zeldin said at a news conference in the Syracuse area Friday that he saw the man in his periphery on stage.
The Miccosukee Tribe, which has fought for decades to clean up and revive the Everglades that it calls home, hosted an event this week to celebrate something long in coming: Progress. In a meeting with White House representatives, local political leaders, and other groups, tribal leaders said the $1.5 billion...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston — including dead bodies — that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. The investigation will be led by the...
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.
Comments / 1