KNOW HIM? Man Tries To Buy TV With Stolen Card At Lehigh Valley Target, Flees In BMW: Police

Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to buy a television with a stolen card at a Lehigh Valley Target store and drove off in a BMW. Photo Credit: Colonial Regional Police Department via Facebook

Recognize him? Authorities are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to buy a television with a stolen card at a Lehigh Valley Target store and drove off in a BMW.

The man — pictured above — attempted to buy a television and wall mount using a stolen credit card at the Dryland Way location in Nazareth Township on Friday, July 15, according to the Colonial Regional Police Department.

The man then left the store before the transaction was finished and drove away in a BMW X5 SUV with possible Connecticut registration, police said.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the CRPD non-emergency dispatch center at 610-759-2200. All tips will remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.