Homophobic Boston Man Threw Liquid At Woman, Dog At Green Line Station: Police

By Josh Lanier
 3 days ago
Transit police say this man assaulted a woman and called her a homophobic slur earlier this month. Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

Transit police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attacked a woman earlier this month at the Park Street Station in Boston.

The incident happened July 9 at 4 p.m. on a platform for the Green Line. Police say the man called the woman a homophobic slur and threw his drink at her and her dog. He then walked away.

It's unclear what sparked the confrontation.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call investigators at 617-222-1050. You can send an anonymous by texting 873873

CBS Boston

Police: Woman poured beer on T operator, spit at officers

BOSTON - A Boston woman allegedly poured a beer on an MBTA bus driver's head and then spit in the face of police officers when she was arrested. On Tuesday night, Transit Police responded to a call at Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester for a disorderly group onboard an MBTA bus. The T operator said a woman doused him with beer and a male kicked the bus door, leaving it damaged. After a search of the area, police were able to identify the woman as 24-year-old Shatia Butler of Boston. The suspect who allegedly kicked the bus door is a16-year-old male from Roxbury.Officers said Butler resisted being put into the police vehicle after being told she was arrested. She allegedly bit an officer and spit in the face of several others. She also became combative and refused the booking process, authorities said.Butler has several warrants for her arrest in Brockton, Boston, and Dedham for larceny. Authorities said that Butler will be charged with assault & battery on an MBTA employee, four counts of assault & battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. The juvenile male will be summoned to court for malicious Destruction of property.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Repeat Robber Nabbed By Boston Police

Police arrested a 29-year-old Boston man robbed two people and a store on back-to-back nights earlier this week. Danavian Daniel faces several charges after police said he pulled a gun on someone at 758 Tremont Street on Monday, July 18, and demanded cash, Boston Police said. Shortly after, po…
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Police Seek Info on Deadly Mattapan Shooting

A death investigation is ongoing Friday into a shooting in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood that left a man dead Thursday night. Boston police responded to Orlando Street just after 10 p.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Boston EMS, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Man Fatally Shot In Head In Boston: Police

A man was shot in the head late Thursday night in Mattapan, Boston police said. Police arrived at 14 Orlando Street just after 10 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Investigators didn't release his name. Bos…
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Missing Teen Last Seen Thursday Sought by Worcester Police

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl last seen Thursday. Janisally Muller left her home on Adams Street at some point Thursday and has not been seen since, police said. Authorities did not give a physical description of Muller, but shared a photo. When she was last...
WORCESTER, MA
mychamplainvalley.com

Missing Mass. woman was shot in the head: Police

Brattleboro, VT — Vermont State Police said an autopsy determined that 23-year-old Mary Anderson, whose body was found Tuesday’s in her truck In West Brattleboro, was shot in the head. Anderson, of Harvard, MA., had been reported missing last weekend and was last seen in Hudson, NH, on...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
liveboston617.org

Gang Unit Recovers Loaded Firearm from Repeat Gun Offender in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

