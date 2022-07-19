Homophobic Boston Man Threw Liquid At Woman, Dog At Green Line Station: Police

Transit police say this man assaulted a woman and called her a homophobic slur earlier this month. Photo Credit: MBTA Transit Police

Transit police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attacked a woman earlier this month at the Park Street Station in Boston.

The incident happened July 9 at 4 p.m. on a platform for the Green Line. Police say the man called the woman a homophobic slur and threw his drink at her and her dog. He then walked away.

It's unclear what sparked the confrontation.

Police ask anyone who recognizes the man to call investigators at 617-222-1050. You can send an anonymous by texting 873873

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.