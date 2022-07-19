ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Bracco Italiano: Latest breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club

By San Antonio Living
news4sanantonio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bracco Italiano - AKA the Italian Pointer - is the 200th breed to be recognized by the American Kennel Club and will join the “sporting group” as of June 29. The Bracco is a hunter, pointer...

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 2

 

purewow.com

The 23 Most Loyal Dog Breeds

Loyalty comes naturally to most dogs. They evolved from wolves (in fact, a recent study indicates they evolved from two specific lines of ancient wolf lineage) to become our companions. Bonding with us is basically hard-wired into their DNA—and we all benefit from canine loyalty. Devoted dogs serve in the military, watch over our kids, chase away predators and so much more. The most loyal dog breeds have either spent centuries protecting homesteads or comfortably clinging to our laps. They’re often wary of strangers or ignore them completely, preferring you and only you. Keep in mind loyalty is a two-way street. If you respect your dog, they will respect you back.
PETS
topdogtips.com

Brittany Dog Breed Profile

The Brittany dog breed is an enthusiastic dog all set for adventures. Learn more about living with this sporting breed. Obedient and smart, he is a sweet dog that is on the go for all family activities. His boundless energy and stamina fit an active lifestyle. This happy and alert...
PETS
topdogtips.com

Bernese Mountain Dog Breed Profile

Friends and folks, from the farmlands of Switzerland, I present you the Bernese Mountain Dog!. If you're looking for a watchdog that is a loyal companion, the Bernese Mountain Dog might be the breed for you. Bernese mountain dogs are alert, good-natured, and eager to please, making them great as family pets.
ANIMALS
buzznicked.com

Pit Bull Has Puppies With A Dachshund And It’s The Weirdest Crossbreed We’ve Ever Seen

There are a lot of dog breeds out there that make you laugh like the labradoodle, or the one I heard of recently called a cockapoopoo. But this one definitely made me laugh out loud when I saw pictures of it. It’s the tale of an unlikely mix, a pit bull and a dachshund. The dog is called a Dox-Bull. This dog is named Rami and was recently turned over to the Moultrie Colquitt Humane Society. Just wait until you see what this dog looks like.
ANIMALS
IFLScience

Some 4,000 Beagles Have Been Rescued From A Medical Experiment Breeding Farm

Around 4,000 beagles are being rescued from a life of biomedical experimentation thanks to a huge campaign to take down a notorious dog-breeding facility. With the helping hand of the United States Department of Justice, the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) has hatched a plan to remove and rehouse all of the remaining beagles from Envigo's massive facility in Cumberland, Virginia, which has recently been closed following a string of lawsuits, controversy, and court rulings.
ANIMALS
Newsweek

Labrador Melts Hearts by Letting Rescue Dog Use Water Bowl First After Walk

A Labrador named Sidney has gone viral for letting its rescue dog sibling, Poppy, drink from its bowl first after each walk, even though Poppy has her own water bowl too. In a video shared on TikTok by the dogs' owner, who is known as Emmaajayneee, the Labrador can be seen standing back until the other dog has finished drinking from its bowl. The footage is accompanied by a caption that says: "Sidney was written by a [woman]."
PETS
dogsbestlife.com

Cutest dog breeds? Discover 7 you’ll want to bring home

Feeling like something is missing in your everyday life? Maybe you want something to liven up the family household? You probably want to add a furry companion to your family. Choosing one of the cutest dog breeds can make an excellent addition to a family, couple, or single-person home. Before...
PETS
petproductnews.com

PetSmart Charities Kicks Off National Adoption Week

More than 5 million pets enter shelters each year and PetSmart Charities aims to create connections for animals in need of loving homes during its National Adoption Week, which runs July 11-17. These summer months are “kitten season,” which means shelters are especially full of cats and kittens right now, company officials said.
PET SERVICES
buzzsharer.com

Know About Different Kinds of Dog Breeds

If you are interested to know about different kinds of dog breeds, then you should understand that AKC has broadly divided dogs into 7 groups. Who doesn’t love dogs? After all, they are so adorable and also the most loyal friends. If you are considering bringing a dog home, then you must be aware of the different kinds of dog breeds, and choose one which fits your personality and lifestyle. A lot of people want the Sandlot dog, which is an English mastiff, but it may not be the best fit for every home. Let us find out more about the different types of dog breeds.
PETS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - July 21, 2022

BOGO kittens all month long! Discounts will be reflected at the time of adoption. Coconut is a domestic shorthair/mix 3-month-old kitten who is good with other cats and is litterbox trained. Pebbles is going to take some time to come around to new people. She tends to be more shy,...
PETS
notabully.org

Are German Shepherds a Good Fit For First-Time Dog Owners?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. There are a rising number of households all over the world looking to add a dog to their family. With so many different breeds of dogs to choose from, it can be overwhelming for first-time dog owners!
PETS
thebiochronicle.com

Britain’s favourite cross dog breeds

Everyone loves a good crossbreed, and Britain is no different! In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the most popular cross dog breeds in the country. From the Labrador Retriever and Golden Retriever mix to the Poodle and Shih Tzu mix, there’s sure to be a breed on this list that you’ll fall in love with!
ANIMALS
topdogtips.com

Cocker Spaniel Dog Breed Profile

The Cocker Spaniel is a beautiful dog remarkable for every kind of fur parent. Learn more about living with this sporting breed in this blog!. Loving and easy-going, the Cocker Spaniel dog has the size ideal for many homes. In fact, it is the smallest member of the sporting group.
PETS

