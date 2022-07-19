ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Law & Order' Crew Member Shot, Killed In NY

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A crew member for NBC's "Law & Order: Organized Crime," was gunned down and killed while sitting in a car.

The incident in New York City took place in Greenpoint in Brooklyn around 5:15 a.m., Tuesday, July 19.

According to the NYPD, the 31-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle in front of 229 North Henry Ave., when a person approached the car, opened the door, and fired multiple shots.

The crewman, who worked parking enforcement, was hit in the head and neck, NYPD said.

He was rushed to Woodhull Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim has not been identified pending family notification, the NYPD said.

The suspect ran after the shooting, and no arrests have been made, police added.

In a statement, NBC said: “We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result.

"We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

MURDER: Husband Of Missing Virginia Woman Captured Catching Flight To Jamaica, Police Say

Just hours after Shanitia Eure-Lewis went missing from her Virginia church, her husband was found with her passport and credit card in his bag while trying to flee to Jamaica. Adrian Lewis, 49, of Newport News, was captured at the Washington Dulles International Airport at the departure gate for a flight to Jamaica at around 10:45 a.m., Monday, July 18, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
JAMAICA, VA
Daily Voice

Former Boyfriend Of Missing Harvard Woman Killed During Police Confrontation

The former boyfriend of a missing woman from Massachusetts was killed during a police confrontation in Vermont, authorities said. Authorities were looking to speak with 34-year-old Matthew Davis, of Fitchburg, regarding the disappearance of his former girlfriend, 23-year-old Mary Anderson, of Harvard, Massachusetts State Police said. Anderson was reported missing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Woodhull, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Boy Found Dead In Dauphin County

Less than 24 hours after a 14-year-old boy was reported missing from his central Pennsylvania home, he was found dead, according to an updated release by the Pennsylvania state police. Jayden Yerges was reported missing around 5 p.m. July 16, but his family had not seen him since just before...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Gunman Captured In Newark Shooting: Police

A Newark man is facing multiple charges for shooting another man after a fight in May, authorities said. Alfuquan Huey was arrested on a warrant Wednesday, June 8, on Broad Street, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said. The 25-year-old man got into a fight with another man and...
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nbc#Woodhull Medical Center#Ems
Daily Voice

Greenwich Robbery In Broad Daylight Caught On Video

A video has surfaced after a woman was attacked in broad daylight as she exited an Apple store in Fairfield County. The incident took place in Greenwich around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, July 18 on lower Greenwich Avenue. According to Greenwich Police, the woman had just bought some electronic items...
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Persons Of Interest Sought By Homicide Investigators In Baltimore

Surveillance images of persons of interest connected to the fatal shooting of a man in Baltimore have been released, officials say. Police are looking to identify the persons of interest pictured in the investigation of the death of Devin Nathaniel Young in the 800 block of South Hanover Street around 3 a.m., June 25, according to Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
319K+
Followers
48K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy