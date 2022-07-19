ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden Unleashes 'Foul-Mouthed Tirade' On Biker After Near-Crash Sent Late-Night Host Flying Off Cycle

By Samantha Benitz
 5 days ago
Late-night talk show host James Corden appeared frustrated as he reportedly "unleashed a foul-mouthed tirade" on a fellow bicyclist after an awkward mishap.

"Corden was fuming," one onlooker told The Sun, which posted the new video of Corden, 43, getting back on his rental bike and riding away after a crash. "This young cyclist just darted across the road and sent him flying. It must have really taken him by surprise."

"He had no cuts or bruises but it must have hurt," the onlooker added. "Everyone just stopped and stared when they realized who it was."

Corden was seen brushing off the incident as his wife, Julia Carey, 46, pedaled up alongside him to make sure he was not injured during the close collision in central London.

Moments later, the TV personality was reportedly heard swearing at the other cyclist over the ordeal, which took place around 10 AM.

Radar has reached out to Corden's rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

The star interviewer appears to be enjoying some quality time with his family as of late.

Days ago, he was all smiles while reveling in the gorgeous views and weather on a yacht trip in St. Tropez with his wife. The couple were seen chatting on deck after taking a dip.

Corden recently announced his plans to end his incredible run on The Late Late Show in the U.S., revealing he would be calling it quits in 2023.

"When I took the job, I always saw it as an adventure rather than a final destination. And so I never ever took it thinking, 'Well, that's it. I've got one of these seats, one of these desks and I'll be here forever,'" Corden said in the Variety Streaming Room.

"Because I'm not a comedian, I'm not a stand-up comedian, I'm not a broadcaster. I really think of myself first and foremost as a performer, really," he said.

"And I had a career before I took this show that I loved and was very proud of … And mainly it was just a feeling of, maybe we've done it. I don't know that these shows, or certainly this iteration of the show in the manner that we do it, should be on forever."

Comments / 125

Troy1852
3d ago

Maybe you should put the training wheels back. Glad your show is ending even though I don’t watch late shows ever since Carson, Leno and Letterman retired.

Reply(1)
8
JD Mann
5d ago

He's a "Celebrity"! They are entitled to whatever they want! Just ask them peasant!

Reply(5)
61
NannasBananas
5d ago

lucky he wasn't in New York, he'd have probably been stabbed for his tirade....

Reply(21)
45
