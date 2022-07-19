How Colombian coffee farmers helped my climate-change research

ESPOO, Finland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- IQM Quantum Computers (IQM), the European leader in building superconducting quantum computers, is announcing today it has raised €128 million ($128m) in Series A2 funding led by World Fund to expand its international business and accelerate product development to tackle the world’s most pressing problems. The funding, which follows a €39m ($39m) Series A1 announcement in 2020 and includes part of a €35m ($35m) venture loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) announced earlier this year, makes it the largest ever funding round raised by a European quantum computing company. The round included participation from Bayern Kapital, EIC Fund, OurCrowd, QCI SPV, Tofino and Varma, as well as existing investors Maki.vc, Matadero QED, MIG Fonds, OpenOcean, Salvia GmbH, Santo Venture Capital GmbH, Tencent, Tesi, and Vsquared. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005277/en/ IQM Quantum Computer - Illustration (Photo: Business Wire)
