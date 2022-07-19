How Colombian coffee farmers helped my climate-change research

View of a family farm in the morningBertsz from PixabayToday the US House Committee on Oversight and Reform is meeting to discuss the role of farmers and ranchers in regenerative agriculture practices, with the stance that they are of essential importance to address issues of climate change and increasing food production needs. Climate change is a core threat to the country’s food supply in a variety of ways, as extreme weather events, pests, and water scarcity all detrimentally impact crop yields and can turn farmland unusable by farmers. The emphasis at the meeting of the Committee on implementing greater regenerative agriculture practices in the country, whether they be as simple as rotating crops or other steps to improve soil fertility, shows that the Federal government takes these concerns very seriously.

