Youngstown, OH

Youngstown man arrested on second gun charge while lawyer asks for first gun charge to be dismissed

By Joe Gorman
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It will be a busy month in court for Marcus Kennedy.

Out on bond after he was indicted in February on an improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle charge, Kennedy, 32, of Youngstown, was arrested Monday by city police on another gun charge.

Because of that arrest, prosecutors Tuesday asked to have his bond revoked.

Not to be undone, a couple of hours later, Kennedy’s lawyer filed a motion asking that his first charge be dismissed under Ohio’s new concealed carry law.

He has a pretrial hearing on July 27 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on his original charge.

Before that, he will be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, discharging firearms within city limits, aggravated menacing and criminal damaging after he was arrested at about 3:05 p.m. in the 500 block of Kendis Circle.

Reports said an off-duty police officer, who was working security at an apartment complex there, heard several gunshots and went toward the 500 block of Kendis Circle.

When the officer got there, he saw Kennedy rip the screen and curtains out of the window of an apartment and climb inside. Kennedy, who was holding a gun, was ordered to get out of the window and drop the gun, and he obeyed both commands, reports said.

Reports said Kennedy told police that he went to get his mail when his ex-girlfriend asked to borrow his sweeper. He said he ignored her at first, but when he went to give her the sweeper, they continued arguing. Reports said he told police that he threw the sweeper over a fence, fired four shots in the air, and when the woman went into her apartment, he ripped out her curtains and screen because he wanted to continue the argument.

Police found a loaded 9mm handgun where Kennedy was climbing into the apartment, but they could not find any shell casings, reports said.

Kennedy was arrested Nov. 29 by Poland Village Police on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Details of that arrest are not available.

A grand jury indicted Kennedy Feb. 11, and a recognizance bond was continued when he was arraigned March 8 in common pleas court.

Kennedy’s lawyer said in a motion filed Tuesday that the charge should be dropped because of the new concealed carry which took effect June 13 in Ohio. The law says that someone does not need a permit to have a handgun or loaded handgun in a car with them.

Brian Tareshawty, Kennedy’s lawyer, wrote in his motion before Judge Maureen Sweeney that Kennedy meets all the criteria for having a handgun and does not have a prior felony conviction that would prohibit him from carrying a gun. Because of the new law, Tareshawty said his client should not be charged with having a gun.

His motion did not address the fact that Kennedy was arrested before the law took effect.

Kennedy was also arrested Oct. 31, 2018, by Mill Creek MetroPark police for improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle after an officer saw a car Kennedy was driving run a red light at Glenwood and Mahoning avenues. A records check revealed that Kennedy had a suspended license and a warrant from Franklin County that was out of the pickup radius.

Reports said Kennedy told the officer that he had an unloaded 9mm handgun behind his seat. When police checked, they found the gun behind the seat, but underneath the seat was a magazine with 31 rounds of ammunition in it. Another magazine with nine rounds inside was found in the center console, reports said.

Kennedy later pleaded guilty to a fourth-degree misdemeanor charge of improper handling and agreed to forfeit the gun and ammunition to Mill Creek police.

Because the charge is a misdemeanor, Kennedy would not have been under a disability to carry a gun when he was arrested by Poland Village Police.

