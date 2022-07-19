‘I went full mama bear:’ Woman describes how she rescued child after wild police chase in Ga. city

BYRON, Ga. — A Warner Robbins driver who attempted to get away from officers while a child was inside her car was stopped by bystanders, police said.

Dashcam video captured the moment when 24-year-old Sierra Hibbert led Byron police on a chase Friday.

WGXA spoke to people who witnessed the incident and shared how they stepped in to stop the suspect.

Drivers Tiffany and Brent Cox told WGXA they had to swerve off the road to avoid being hit head-on.

“It was crazy. I literally was like, Brent! Brent!,’” Tiffany Cox said.

As police chased Hibbert, Cox told WGXA that they saw little legs in the back seat kicking.

The Coxes said they were determined to stop the vehicle under any circumstance.

“Like I said ,when we found out there was a baby in the car, that’s the only thing my mind was set on,” Tiffany Cox told WGXA.

Once police arrested Hibbert, Tiffany Cox told WGXA the mom in her came out.

“Oh, I went full mama bear”, she said.

A wave of emotion hit Tiffany Cox and the bystanders as she pulled the child out of the car.

“As soon as we pulled the baby out, these women just showered her with love,” Brent Cox said. “I mean she picked her up, she started crying, she’s holding the baby.”

No officers or bystanders were seriously injured.

