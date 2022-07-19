ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willimantic, CT

Eastern students, faculty produce WPKN documentary: 'The Greatest Radio Station in the World'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA faculty-student team from Eastern Connecticut State University produced a documentary on the legendary Bridgeport-based radio station WPKN-FM (89.5 FM). Titled “The Greatest Radio Station in the World,” the documentary was directed by Communication Lecturer Cob Carlson with support from communication students (now alumni) Sara Szogas ’21 (Stratford), Anthony Granchelli ’20...

#Wpkn#Radio Stations#Documentary Film#The Documentary#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#World#Wpkn Fm#Bijou Theatre
