Iowa man convicted in lottery-rigging scheme is paroled
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former lottery computer technician convicted in a scheme to rig computers to win jackpots for himself, friends and family has been paroled after serving more than five years in an Iowa prison.
Online prisoner records show 59-year-old Eddie Tipton was released from prison Friday.
Tipton pleaded guilty to ongoing criminal conduct in 2017 and was ordered to pay restitution of $2.2 million to Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma.
He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, who collected some of the winnings and served a 75-day jail sentence.
Tipton is suing Iowa, claiming he was placed under duress to plead guilty.
He says Iowa officials had no authority to charge him for restitution in other states.
