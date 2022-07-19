Linda Faye Kelly

Carol Ann Gribble, 69, of Parkersburg, W.Va., went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday. Funeral, 11 a.m. Saturday, Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home with Pastors Tom Gribble and Eric Leeson officiating. Visitation, 5-8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday. Graveside, 11 a.m. Monday, Sunset Memory Gardens. For those wishing to share an expression of sympathy or memory with the Gribble family, please visit vaughankimes.com.
Robert Eugene Dolak Sr., 87, of Vincent, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Adena Regional Hospital, in Chillicothe. Visitation, noon-2 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, Marietta. Funeral, 2 p.m.
Sharon Greathouse, 69, of Spencer, passed away Tuesday. Services, 2 p.m. Saturday, Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial, Slate/Bowers Cemetery, Spencer. Visitation, noon-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to www.taylorvandalefuneralhome.com.
Dallas Ray Ball, 85, of Cairo, W.Va., departed this life Monday at Autumn Lake Healthcare at Crystal Springs, Elkins. Memorial service, noon, Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the pavilion at 9311 Glendale Road, Cairo, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
Dale Richard Smith, 70, of Washington, WV, passed away July 20, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Pearl Richard Smith and Betty Lou Daugherty Smith Naylor. He had retired from the O’Ames Company after 33 years of service. He...
Juanita Jene (Prunty) Bunnell, 74, of Millwood, W.Va., departed this life Tuesday at her home following a long illness. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and burial will be private. Condolences may be shared with the family at castofuneralhome.com.
Russell “Pete” Sams, 90, of Waverly, passed away July 19, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, WV. Per Pete’s request, there will be no visitation or services. A private burial will be at Evergreen North Cemetery. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sams family.
Judith Marie Nichols, 78, of Waterford, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Mercer County, PA, to the late Harry and Irene Casedy Rankin. She was a graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, PA. Judith served in the Women’s Air Corp during Peacetime. She was employed at Bartlett Farmers Bank for thirty years and was a member of the OCCL and a baton instructor at Barlow-Vincent Schools. She attended Decatur Chapel Church.
Carolyn Sue (Spencer) Hoalcraft, 81, of Vienna, passed away July 15, 2022, at Parkersburg Care Center. She was born May 18, 1941, a daughter of the late Charles Franklin Spencer and Frances Irene (Postelwaite) Spencer. Carolyn worked at Kmart for 16 years doing various jobs. She is survived by her...
Robert J. Piersol, 90, formerly of Parkersburg, WV, died Monday July 18, 2022, in Rock Hill, SC. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Robert G. and Lillian (Johnson) Piersol. He was a member of International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local...
Lila J. Thorn Wendelken, 85, of Belpre, OH, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born March 9, 1937, in Sandyville, WV, a daughter of the late Dan E. and Grace I. Vannoy Thorn. Lila was a homemaker who enjoyed traveling and volunteering at BAM (food pantry). She was...
Paul E. Radabaugh, 94, of Vienna, West Virginia, passed away at Stonerise of Belmont on Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg on June 19, 1928. A son of the late Okey and Ruby Radabaugh. Paul retired from Johns Manville in 1984. He attended Center Point Church of...
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on July 18:. * Officers responded to a reported overdose in the 100 block of West Ninth Street where a 25-year-old St. Marys man was found unresponsive. EMS administered Narcan and he was revived and transported to a medical facility. An amount of suspected heroin was recovered by officers, and criminal charges are pending.
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports on July 18:. * Devin West, 29, of Parkersburg was arrested for disorderly conduct. * Sarah Matthews, 34, was arrested for trespassing. * William Conley Eads, III, 42, of Parkersburg was arrested for fleeing in vehicle with reckless disregard...
PARKERSBURG — The following property transfers were recorded by the Wood County Clerk between June 27 and July 1. * Jeremy Davis to Ruthie Jett, all interest Lots 10 & 11 Tavenner’s Warthmore addition, Vienna District, $85,000. * Coleen Wittig to Natausha Steed, all interest Lot 31 section...
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled July 18 in Wood County Magistrate Court. Birthdates and addresses were redacted by the court:. * Ralph Edward Jones, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to having no seat belt and operation without an inspection certificate and was fined $4,350.50. * Jack Omer Haddox, Belpre,...
PARKERSBURG — The cost of the new Wood County Resiliency Center went down more than $600,000 county officials announced Thursday. The Wood County Commission unanimously agreed to a reduction in price by $606,000 on the proposed 34,000 square foot building to be constructed on the site of the old county jail.
BELPRE — The Belpre City Schools Board of Education will place a narrowly rejected bond levy back on the ballot in the fall. The board voted 4-0 Thursday to put the measure back before voters in November. Board member Mollie Haught was absent. During the primary election in May,...
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and regional affiliates of Doddridge County, Ritchie County and the Little Kanawha Area is accepting applications for grants for the fall cycle of its Community Action Grants Program. The application process is online, and the application deadline is midnight Oct. 1. Organizations...
PARKERSBURG — Southside Rumble 8 set for Saturday inside Parkersburg South’s Rod Oldham Athletic Center is expected to have a 16-bout fight card. Dawghouse Promotions’ Mike Sheppard, who said there are only a handful of VIP tables available, admitted the matches “really came together on this one. We’re starting off with MMA (Parkersburg’s Morrison Dailey versus Eric Cole of Ashland, Ky.).
