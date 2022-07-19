Linda Faye Kelly

Judith Marie Nichols, 78, of Waterford, passed away Monday, July 18, 2022. She was born Nov. 15, 1943, in Mercer County, PA, to the late Harry and Irene Casedy Rankin. She was a graduate of Hickory High School in Hermitage, PA. Judith served in the Women’s Air Corp during Peacetime. She was employed at Bartlett Farmers Bank for thirty years and was a member of the OCCL and a baton instructor at Barlow-Vincent Schools. She attended Decatur Chapel Church.

WATERFORD, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO