Glen Rose, TX

Wildfire forces evacuations near Glen Rose

 3 days ago

Firefighters are battling a wildfire near...

Devastating losses as Chalk Mountain fire rages

GLEN ROSE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas families are trying to figure out their next steps after losing their homes in the Chalk Mountain Fire. Nearly 100 people are working to slow the spread of the fire that's still burning in Somervell County before it causes more destruction. The fire is only 10% contained, meanwhile those families impacted showed CBS 11 just how much they've lost. Chase Barber went back to his family's 200 acres of land after evacuating and found most of their belongings were destroyed after the fire made it through where he lives in Bluff Dale. "Over a course...
GLEN ROSE, TX
North Texas wildfires destroy homes, force evacuations

GLEN ROSE, Texas - Firefighters continue to battle wildfires across North Texas. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports there are seven in the area. The fire around Possum Kingdom Lake in Palo Pinto County has only scorched 500 acres but that includes several vacation homes and lake houses. At last check, it was about 10% contained.
TEXAS STATE
City
Glen Rose, TX
At least 21 homes destroyed by Texas wildfires

A pair of two-day-old North Texas wildfires continued to resist containment Wednesday after destroying 21 homes, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose, Texas, destroyed 16 homes and damaged five others as it remained on the move Wednesday after scorching almost 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) of mostly short grass, brush and juniper as of midday Wednesday, said Alexandra Schwier, a Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman. The fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was 10% contained Wednesday with embers from burning tree crowns flying up to 200 yards (183 meters). The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake destroyed five homes as it spread along its western shore, charring 500 (200 hectares) acres about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth. That fire was 15% contained Wednesday, the Forest Service said. Temperatures approaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43 degrees Celsius), combined with a relative humidity near 20% and 10-mph (16-kph) winds gusting to 20 mph (32kph), resisted efforts to contain the fiery spread beyond 10% containment, the Forest Service said.
TEXAS STATE
Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose torches thousands of acres

GLEN ROSE, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters in Somervell County are battling the Chalk Mountain Fire, which has torched more than 4,000 acres and is 10 percent contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Late Monday night, the Sovervell County Fire Department revealed the fire had moved along CR 1004,...
GLEN ROSE, TX
Somervell County Family Loses Five Homes in Wildfire

Among the 16 homes destroyed by wildfires in Somervell County, five houses belonged to the same family west of Glen Rose. Over the years, the Brown family built seven homes on the same 200 acres. Five of the seven burned to the ground on Tuesday. "This is our family homestead,”...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
Glen Rose
Evacuation order spurred by spreading fire lifted in Hood County

Some Hood County residents are no longer being ordered to evacuate after a grass fire has broken out in the area.f. Residents in the area of Hutchinson, Coleman Ranch Road, Rock Church Highway, Nocal Court in Tolar and anywhere where sirens are set off were ordered to evacuate Tuesday night, according to the Hood County Twitter account. The evacuation order was lifted about two and a half hours later.
HOOD COUNTY, TX
Fire officials: Human error plays large part in wildfires

TEMPLE, Texas — The fiery trend that is burning houses and fields around Central Texas can come to an end around the area if residents start helping out, officials said. Officials added that human error is the route to most of the wildfire we are seeing today. When people barbeque or drive their car over tall grass, they risk starting a fire.
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
#Wildfire
North Texas Water Main Breaks Surge in Heat Wave

Water main breaks are surging in North Texas with the sizzling temperatures. Fort Worth reports almost 200 in the past 30 days, 38% of the year’s total is that short time. The City of Fort Worth has an online map where website visitors can see the status of active main breaks. The map showed four active breaks Monday afternoon. One of them was still waiting for a crew to fix the leak.
FORT WORTH, TX
Man Aids Chalk Mountain Firefight, Loses Firefighting Truck to Flames

A volunteer working in his own firefighting vehicle battling the Chalk Mountain Fire Monday in Somervell County escaped serious injury after being overtaken by flames, the county sheriff's office says. The man's vehicle was lost to the fire but he escaped with only minor injuries thanks to a deputy with...
SOMERVELL COUNTY, TX
Fort Worth Water Main Break Sends Water 40 Feet Into the Air

A water main break in Fort Worth sent water shooting 40 feet into the air early Tuesday morning. Fort Worth police say they got tha call about the water main break at Lisbon and Landers Streets at around 2:30 a.m. When NBC 5 checked it out, no one was working...
FORT WORTH, TX

