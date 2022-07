UPDATE 7/19/2022: The search for Mr. Harris is still ongoing. Search teams will continue to be utilized in an effort to locate Mr. Harris. Mr. Harris was reported last seen in the early morning hours of July 1st, 2022 in the area of Moore’s Creek. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Harris, they are encouraged to contact the CPD or call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000. Attached is a photo of Mr. on June 29th, 2022 wearing a blue t-shirt and camo pants.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO