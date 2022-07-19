ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Hollywood wants 'Great British Baking Show' to last even after he's 'old and crumbly'

By Kelly Lawler, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

Paul Hollywood loves bread.

That may be obvious to fans of the judge of Netflix's "The Great British Baking Show," who is known for his harsh critiques of baked goods, spiky silver hair and patented "Hollywood Handshake" of approval for lucky contestants. But even when the cameras aren't rolling, Hollywood really, really enjoys talking about bread.

Fresh off filming the new season of "Baking," or "Bakeoff" as it's called in the U.K., the judge and accomplished pastry chef was ready to talk all about baking – especially bread – while video calling from his home in Kent in southeast England.

RECIPE: Paul Hollywood's lime meringue pie puts a twist on the classic lemon meringue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iisjr_0gl6V64500
The cover of "Bake" by "Great British Baking Show" judge Paul Hollywood. Bloomsbury

Hollywood waxes on about sourdough, his favorite bread, how "it took me a long time" to get the recipe just right for his new cookbook, "Bake: My Best Ever Recipes for the Classics." He talks about traveling around the U.S. to learn from famous bakeries like Tartine in San Francisco and Sullivan's in New York, where he was skeptical about their famous no-knead bread, but then was "stunned by how good it was." He talks about his preferred, idyllic life of eating daily baguettes for breakfast in Paris.

MORE: Alton Brown knows you hate his slow cooker lasagna, so he made a better recipe: 'I have atoned'

Bread features prominently in "Bake" (now on sale, Bloomsbury, 302 p.p.) Hollywood's first cookbook in five years, because it's a distillation of his favorite and most essential recipes. But there are also pies, cakes, desserts and other treats in the book, in which he attempts to perfect classic recipes, a project he started noodling with during downtime while filming "Baking" in a pandemic-necessitated bubble.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqMit_0gl6V64500
A picture of sourdough bread and sourdough starter from Paul Hollywood's book, "Bake." Bloomsbury

"We were inside this very nice hotel for seven weeks together. (Co-judge) Prue (Leith) who was writing her book, (co-host) Matt (Lucas) was doing scripts for something and I think the same with (co-host) Noel Fielding," Hollywood says. "I had all that time after the tent, going back to my room, I thought, ‘I'm gonna do this. I'm gonna do another book, right? It's been five years, it's about time. I've been too lazy.’"

So how does Hollywood tinker with recipes as timeless as as blueberry muffins, sandwich bread or beef empanadas?

"Salt levels are reduced, sugar levels are reduced," he says. "I ended up rewriting a lot of the original recipes and just tweaking them and making them better."

Hollywood is confident that home bakers will be able to tackle his recipes, even if they look too difficult or complicated on the surface. The recipes are "simple because each stage is simple. It's just that when you put it all together, you look at it and go, ‘Oh, that's quite a lot.'"

Through 12 seasons of "Baking" so far (only 10 have been made available in the U.S.), Hollywood has judged baker's dozens of creations from amateur pastry wizzes from all over the U.K. This year's season has already wrapped filming, and he says the new contestants are "a great standard of bakers." Although the judge, who has become a bigger face on the series over its long run, was more excited to talk about filming the comedy sketch that has come to traditionally open a new season of the show.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdNwc_0gl6V64500
Contestant Rowan with host Noel Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on the new season of "The Great British Baking Show." Mark Bourdillon/Netflix

"We've just done the opening (skit) last week, which is hilarious. I can't tell you too much about that, but (we're) very funny."

Hollywood may be a famous face of the series (he says he was "shocked" by how often he has been recognized in the U.S.), but he doesn't think he has to be a part of it forever.

"I’d like to see 'Bakeoff' carry on when I'm well and gone. I'd like it to be going on forever," he says. "A new iteration in the future when I'm too old and crumbly, and someone goes and takes my place.I think it deserves to stay."

He's genuinely passionate about getting people to bake, whether that's through the show or his book.

"I want the book to be covered in flour and batter and butter and all the pages stuck together. I want it to be a well-used, worn book," he says. "I want people to write notes in the key notes on the side and just to say, 'I'm gonna change this.' I think I'd like them to master the recipes first and then change it and make it one of their family favorites."

MORE: Why 'The Great British Baking Show' is finally starting to feel like itself again

