ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 committee, tests positive for COVID-19

By Chelsey Cox, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EbH5u_0gl6V4Id00

WASHINGTON — Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the panel's last scheduled hearing of the summer, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The Democrat from Mississippi said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is "experiencing mild symptoms."

"Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted," Thompson said in the statement. "I am continuing to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days."

Thompson added that his office will remain fully operational for his constituents in Mississippi as he continues to quarantine, but he made no mention of his participation in the next Jan. 6 hearing, scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m.

The committee chair has instructed the panel to move forward with the hearing, according to a post to Thompson's Twitter account on Tuesday.

Thompson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the statement, Thompson encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"COVID-19 is still present, and we must do everything we can to fight this virus," he said.

Reach out to Chelsey Cox on Twitter at @therealco.

Comments / 11

Related
USA TODAY

Trump called White House staffer who spoke to Jan. 6 committee: reports

WASHINGTON - After former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified to the Jan. 6 committee, former President Donald Trump placed a call to a White House support staffer who could verify Hutchinson’s statements, according to reports. At the end of its seventh public hearing on Tuesday, the committee's vice...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Coronavirus
City
Washington, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Washington State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Health
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#Democrat#Americans#Therealco
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
thecentersquare.com

Biden appears to say he has cancer; White House clarifies

(The Center Square) – During a climate speech in Massachusetts Wednesday, President Joe Biden appeared to say he has cancer. "That's why I and so damn many other people I grew up with have cancer and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation,” Biden said, referring to emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Delaware.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation."He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."At its...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Calls grow for Justice Clarence Thomas' wife Virginia to be subpoenaed after her lawyer said she WON'T testify at the Jan. 6 hearings: Comes after claims she pressed Mark Meadows to help overturn 2020 election result

Calls for the House January 6th committee to subpoena Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, have been ramping up after her lawyer told the panel she would not testify at the hearings. The committee has asked Thomas to voluntary testify about her role in the illegal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

541K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy