Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the Jan. 6 committee, tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON — Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chair of the House Jan. 6 committee, has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the panel's last scheduled hearing of the summer, according to a statement released Tuesday.

The Democrat from Mississippi said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and is "experiencing mild symptoms."

"Gratefully, I am fully vaccinated and boosted," Thompson said in the statement. "I am continuing to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines and will be isolating for the next several days."

Thompson added that his office will remain fully operational for his constituents in Mississippi as he continues to quarantine, but he made no mention of his participation in the next Jan. 6 hearing, scheduled for Thursday at 8 p.m.

The committee chair has instructed the panel to move forward with the hearing, according to a post to Thompson's Twitter account on Tuesday.

Thompson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In the statement, Thompson encouraged Americans to get vaccinated and continue to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

"COVID-19 is still present, and we must do everything we can to fight this virus," he said.

Reach out to Chelsey Cox on Twitter at @therealco.