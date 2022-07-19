ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Judge sets expedited Twitter v. Musk trial for October

By Rebecca Kern
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ROIWc_0gl6TqDK00
Elon Musk had requested a February 2023 trial, saying that additional time is needed for the court to review a case of “this enormous magnitude.” | Susan Walsh/AP Photo

Updated: 07/19/2022 02:36 PM EDT

A Delaware judge granted Twitter’s request for an expedited trial in its lawsuit seeking to force Elon Musk to uphold his agreement to buy the social media company for $44 billion.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. J. McCormick said the case will proceed with a five-day trial in October, favoring Twitter's request for a speedy trial to avoid the irreparable harm delays might cause.

The lawsuit marks the latest in a monthslong back-and-forth between Twitter and Musk over his April offer to buy the platform for $54.20 per share and take the company private. Market conditions have since depressed Twitter’s value. Musk is trying to get out of the deal over claims that the company has failed to cooperate with his endeavors to determine the number of fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter is seeking to force Musk to buy the company by Oct. 24, and had sought a September trial. McCormick's decision could indicate Musk's arguments that he needed more time to assess the number of fake accounts on the platform may not play into the court's ultimate decision on the case.

In setting the October date, McCormick said, “The longer the merger transaction remains in limbo, the larger the cloud of uncertainty casts over a company and greater the risk of irreparable harm to sellers and to the target itself.”


Video link

Musk had requested a February 2023 trial , saying that additional time is needed for the court to review a case of “this enormous magnitude” before his debt financing expires on April 25, 2023. His lawyer Andrew Rossman said that since the two parties are in litigation, the Oct. 24 deadline is now an artificial one, without meaning .

McCormick said that though the contractual language indicates the Oct. 24 deadline is "not a hard and fast deadline," delays threaten "irreparable harm to the sellers and Twitter."

Musk had said that fake spam accounts make up more than the reported 5 percent of Twitter's monetizable daily active users, a figure the company has claimed in multiple SEC filings.

A Twitter spokesperson said the company is "pleased that the court agreed to an expedite the trial." Musk's attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Musk has been and remains contractually obligated to use his best efforts to close this deal,” Twitter’s attorney William Savitt said during the Tuesday hearing. “What he's doing is the exact opposite of best efforts.”

Savitt said the percentage of bots is not relevant. “Nothing in the merger agreement turns on that question,” he said. “The agreement doesn’t even mention bots or spam or anything like that.”

“Buyer’s remorse can be an overused phrase, your honor, but it sure looks like what we have and the false accounts appear to be the vehicle,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Elon Musk loses court battle against Twitter, as judge sets date for major trial

Tesla chief Elon Musk will face a court showdown with Twitter in October after losing a bid to delay the social media firm’s lawsuit against him.Twitter is trying to force the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the company for $44bn (£37bn) and wanted the billionaire to be tried in court at the earliest possible date.He wanted the date pushed back to February 2023.“It became clear Musk was never going to take yes for an answer,” said Bill Savitt from Wachtell, representing Twitter. “Twitter can manage this and will manage this, but the company is...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Twitter says Elon Musk is making their trial ‘unreasonably elongated’

Twitter says Elon Musk is making the lawsuit between the two “unreasonably elongated”, and the world’s richest man is conducting a “sideshow”. Twitter’s lawyers said that it was “imperative” for the trial between the two – which would determine whether Mr Musk will buy the social media site in a $44bn deal – to happen at the “earliest possible … date”.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
POLITICO

Dems have been waiting 8 years for this

With help from Joseph Gedeon, Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Teresa Wiltz. What up, Recast family! Opening arguments began today in the contempt-of-Congress criminal trial of former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland resumes work after breaking her leg on a hike and multiple members of Congress are arrested while protesting for abortion rights outside the Supreme Court. We kick things off with a look at today’s high stakes gubernatorial primary contests in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
AOL Corp

Arrest of Saudi for lying to FBI shows kingdom’s reach in U.S.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — It began with a message that appeared on Danah al-Mayouf’s phone from an anonymous Instagram account — a promise to help her “crush” a $5 million lawsuit she faced from a pro-government Saudi fashion model. But, the mystery texter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spam
Daily Mail

Elon Musk's fixer faces ax from his job at Tesla after 'suspicious' purchase of special glass 'he claimed was being used by Musk for "secret" personal project'

A top Tesla executive has left the electric vehicle maker amid an investigation into whether he misused his position to purchase a hard-to-get glass for Elon Musk. Omead Afshar, one of Musk's top lieutenants, is expected to part ways with Tesla, likely through a leave of absence, insiders allege. Investigators...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

Time for the nuclear option?

Presented by The American Petroleum Institute (API) In 1973, President Richard Nixon predicted the United States would have 1,000 nuclear power plants by the year 2000. The nation peaked at 104 operating reactors in 2012. Today, there are about 90. For decades, countries around the world have increasingly shuttered their...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Daily Beast

Judge Shoots Down Musk’s Bid for Twitter Trial Delay

A judge ruled that Twitter’s case against Elon Musk can move to trial in October, in a victory for the company as it tries to resolve its costly conflict with Musk as quickly as possible. Twitter sued Musk earlier this month, after the billionaire attempted to walk away from...
BUSINESS
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
240K+
Followers
14K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy