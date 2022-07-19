ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shady Spring, WV

Former Shady Spring stars shine at Mountain State Golf Classic

By Rusty Udy
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uPrZ8_0gl6SKRd00
Tommy Williams fires a shot at Grandview Country Club during the first day of the Mountain State Golf Classic (Heather Belcher/Lootpress)

When Todd Duncan graduated from Shady Spring High School in 2021, he had a plenty of hardware sitting on his shelf at home.

As a freshman, Duncan had opened many eyes around the state when he finished top-5 in the Class AAA individual championship at the state tournament in Wheeling.

When the Tigers were reclassified to Class AA, Duncan won the AA individual golf championship title in both his junior and senior seasons.

His senior year included a team championship in golf and basketball where he earned all-tournament honors.

While he loved basketball, golf was the sport that ultimately took him to the next level.

It not only took him to the next level, golf landed him at the school he had long dreamed of playing, West Virginia University.

Now the question becomes, can his days at WVU take Duncan to the top of the amateur ranks and possibly professional golf?

Of course, only time will tell, but after one year wearing the gold and blue, Duncan himself admits he is already a different player.

“It definitely matured my game. If you don’t have your best, you still need to get into the clubhouse as close as you can to even par,” Duncan said. “My ball striking is unbelievably better. I feel like I have gotten a lot better from college (golf) with the experience of (battling) players that are better than me. BIG 12 play is unbelievably hard. If you don’t get better playing in that conference, it is on you and not anyone else.”

Getting better was keyed by the fact that Duncan was able to make the adjustment to college life and all of its demands.

The perks of playing Division I golf didn’t hurt either.

“I had a great time last year. My teammates were awesome and I had a lot of good times. We would get up, get on a plane and go down south. It would be snowing in West Virginia and we are in Miami, Fla. playing golf, so that is nice,” Duncan said, smiling. “I will be going back at the beginning of August for my sophomore year. Hopefully a good year is waiting for me.”

Before he heads back to Morgantown, Duncan looks to keep the winning momentum going when he plays in the 103rd W.Va. Amateur later this month at the Greenbrier.

When asked about his keys to success in the Am, a year’s worth of college experience comes pouring out.

“I have to get my mindset into making pars. If you can limit your bogeys, you are going to play good golf down there. If I go out there and make 18 pars, I can’t be mad,” Duncan said. “If I shoot even par for all four days I will be in the top-5. It’s all about going out there and keeping a level head, attack the pins when they come to you and make birdies. I need to get around the golf course as easy and as simple as possible. I think I have a shot if I just play well and keep it together.”

**************************

This past weekend at the Mountain State Golf Classic, you didn’t have to walk far to find current and former Shady Spring standout athletes playing golf.

One of those Tiger alums was all-state guard Tommy Williams.

The fact that Williams found his way onto the golf course is no big surprise when you consider he was also an all-state baseball player.

“I have been playing golf ever since I started working at Glade Springs back when I was a junior in high school,” Williams said. “I have been playing a lot ever since then and I love it. It is something I do a lot.”

While he has been the consummate team player on the court and on the diamond, the links provides a different challenge and a different reward for Williams.

“In golf you have to rely more on yourself and not other people,” Williams said. “That is kind of what I like about it. It is all on you and you can’t blame it on anybody else.”

Williams fared well over the three-day tournament, playing himself into the first flight.

Once he graduates college, Williams will only get better at golf, but for now basketball is his main focus.

During his sophomore season last year, Williams averaged 10.4 points per game for Glenville State. His best night came against Fairmont State where he poured in 24 points, making half of his 10 attempts from behind the arc.

The fact that his best effort came against the Falcons comes with a slight touch of irony.

“I loved Glenville, but we just had a bunch of people in the (transfer) portal,” Williams said. “I was in the portal about a week or two and Fairmont texted me. I went to take visit and I loved it.”

Fairmont State is hoping Williams can provide them with the same magic that he showed in their meeting last February.

“It was an easy transition. The location was big and I really liked the culture around there. I felt really welcome there,” Williams said. “They are a winning program and always have been. I like the way they play and it kind of fits my game.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

Scruggs becomes last addition to Best Virginia’s roster

Four days before the start of The Basketball Tournament’s West Virginia Regional, Best Virginia has added an 11th and final player to its roster. Tamon Scruggs, a 6-foot-4 native of South Charleston who went on to play five seasons at WVU Tech, is the latest addition to Best Virginia.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Theatre WV to return following COVID outbreak

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Theatre West Virginia will resume performances Friday night with all actors and staff wearing masks for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The TWV Board of Directors cancelled performances of Rocket Boys the Musical at Cliffside Amphitheatre at Grandview Park near Beckley...
BECKLEY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shady Spring, WV
Shady Spring, WV
Basketball
City
Miami, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Glade Springs, WV
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Shady Spring, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Wheeling, WV
Wheeling, WV
Basketball
Mountain State Spotlight

Black students in WV are suspended twice as often as their white peers. Community leaders aren’t convinced yet another report is the answer

Turan Rush was only 12 when he was suspended from school for the first time. He and his friends, sixth graders at Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Charleston, were hanging out in the school lunchroom in 2010 when they started roughhousing. Rush ended up suspended from school for 10 days for play fighting; that experience, he said, taught him at a young age to distrust authority figures like teachers and principals.
CHARLESTON, WV
idesignarch.com

The Greenbrier Resort: A Legendary Technicolor Happy Place

The Greenbrier luxury resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia is a secluded retreat located in the Allegheny Mountains in Greenbrier County. The iconic hotel is all about old-school elegance with a highly saturated aesthetic. The Greenbrier, dubbed “America’s Resort”, is a National Historic Landmark with classic architecture. The historic...
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

Friends of Charity Auto Fair set to kick off in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – It is late July and folks in Southern West Virginia know what that means… The Friends of Charity Auto Fair is almost here! Setup for the event is officially underway outside of the Beckley-Raleigh County airport. The festivities kick off Friday with tasty food, a concert headlined by country star Rodney […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Electric school bus program coming to West Virginia

PROSPERITY, WV (WVNS) – A school district nearby could soon be making the switch to electric school buses. Representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency and GreenPower Motor Company gathered in Raleigh County to announce the new electric school bus initiative. When school starts this fall, Mercer County Schools will receive a test bus for the […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Duncan
Lootpress

Kentucky coal firm fined over West Virginia mine pollution

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky coal company was fined $51,000 for failing to submit court–ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company LLC, the Charleston Gazette–Mail reported. In May, Chambers found the company in contempt for not complying with his previous order to submit a plan to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

Starlite Drive-In movie lineup for the weekend announced

OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Starlite Drive-In announced the movie lineup for the upcoming weekend on Tuesday. The Oak Hill startup has become a local favorite, and has been steadily gaining traction over the weeks as new amenities continue to make their way to the venue – more on that here.
OAK HILL, WV
Metro News

I-77/64 reopens in Charleston after Friday trailer fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The southbound lanes of I-77/64 are closed this morning near the West Virginia State Capitol. A tractor trailer hauling paper caught fire near the 35th Street exit on the highway about 4:30 a.m. Friday. The driver was okay, but damage to the truck was extensive. Crews...
CHARLESTON, WV
wvexplorer.com

Williams River Road to reopen soon in Monongahela forest

COWEN, W.Va.—The Monongahela National Forest will re-open 15 miles of forest road 86 along the Williams River from Laurel Run to the entrance of Tea Creek Campground on Friday, according to a spokesperson for the forest service. Soon after, the scenic backcountry route that crosses through a remote section...
COWEN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Falcons#Shady Spring High School#Tigers
wfirnews.com

Smith Mountain, Claytor Lake power stations expect to step it up this week

The Smith Mountain Lake and Claytor lake hydroelectric power stations are expected to increase their power production this week, thanks to hot summer weather — and when that happens, it will raise currents and water levels downstream with little notice. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:. FROM APPALACHIAN POWER:...
ROANOKE, VA
WTRF- 7News

Chemical truck wreck closes Interstate in West Virginia

An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned. The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston. Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone. Charleston Emergency Management...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

A Leap of Faith: The BASE Jumper Who Made History

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Saturday, July, 16, 2022, was a memorable day because there was a sign unveiling for Burton Ervin, the man who became the Father of Bridge Day. On August 17, 1979, Burton Ervin made history as the first man to BASE jump from the New River Gorge Bridge, illegally. “He was picked […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley gets dedicated remote workspace

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place in Beckley today, July 20, 2022, for a workspace dedicated entirely to remote workers. The event welcomed five remote workers into the space at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.The remote workspace was created for several reasons, one of which was to try to attract new talent […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Lootpress

CDL training scheduled at New River CTC

GHENT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College will offer a Class A CDL training starting Aug. 15, 2022, at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent. The Class A CDL training meets four days a week (Monday through Thursday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
GHENT, WV
wvpublic.org

Descendant Revisits, Revives African American Cemetery

On a warm summer day, Susie Green and her 97-year-old mother Thedia Harris walked across a slope of Maple Hill Cemetery, looking for gravestones Thedia might recognize. Green read a marker and called out “Trigg” to her mother. “Oh yeah, I knew some of the Triggs,” Harris said....
BLUEFIELD, VA
Lootpress

EMT-B and Advanced EMT classes planned at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – New River Community and Technical College is offering two workforce classes starting in August to help students pursue a career in the emergency medical services field. Earning an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) certification allows someone to provide emergency responder care, including basic lifesaving care and...
BEAVER, WV
Lootpress

Wyoming County Board of Education to assemble Monday

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced Wednesday that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Monday, July 25, 2022. The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 10:00am.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy