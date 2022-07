(Shooting earlier this month in Calexico)....Border Patrol and law enforcement have confirmed it happened. Other than that, not many details are known. Most information was posted on Social Media. Border Patrol agents stopped a van at the intersection oif Highway 98 and Highway 111. A Border Patrol agent reported shots fired, called for back up, and returned fire on the van. One of the occupants was hit by gunfire and life flighted out of the county. The Border Patrol released a statement acknowledging the incident, saying more information would be made available later. Calexico officials said the FBI was going to be part of the investigation, and all information would be released by those involved in the investigation. There is no information as to why the Border Patrol stopped the van, or the identity or condition of the person who was shot.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO