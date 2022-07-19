ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal Highway Administration giving $500k to help NDDoT

By Nick Jachim
 3 days ago

(KXNET) — The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) announced the immediate availability of $500,000 in Emergency Relief Funds to help the North Dakota Department of Transportation repair roads and bridges damaged by flooding.

According to the FHWA’s Facebook page , the funds will go toward emergency repair work needed immediately to prevent further damage and restore essential traffic.

The FHWA’s Emergency Relief Program offers the repair or reconstruction of federal-aid highways and roads on federal lands which have suffered serious damage as a result of natural disasters or catastrophic failures from an external cause.

The program itself provides $100 million in available funds to be used annually throughout the country.

