ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Northern Minnesota tribes sue Environmental Protection Agency over state’s new water quality standards.

By Dan Kraker
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 3 days ago

This story comes to you from MPR News , through a partnership with Sahan Journal .

Two northern Minnesota Native American tribes have sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in a bid to reverse recent changes the state made to its water quality standards. The tribes argue the changes are likely to damage wild rice and pollute waters on their reservations and treaty-protected lands.

The Fond du Lac and Grand Portage Bands of Lake Superior Chippewa filed the suit Thursday in federal district court. It seeks to overturn the EPA’s approval last October of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s recent overhaul of its Class 3 and Class 4 water quality standards. Those changes are intended to protect the state’s waterways for use by industry, agriculture, livestock and wildlife.

“Wild rice is sacred to Anishinaabe people,” Grand Portage Chairman Robert Deschampe said in a statement announcing the legal action.

It is unbelievable to us that both the state and federal governments would make these changes without even looking at the potential damage to wild rice waters. We will do all we can to right this wrong.”

Robert Deschampe, Grand portage chairman

“It is unbelievable to us that both the state and federal governments would make these changes without even looking at the potential damage to wild rice waters,” said Deschampe. “We will do all we can to right this wrong.”

The Bands say this is believed to be the first lawsuit any tribe in the country has filed against the EPA challenging approval of changes to state water quality standards.

Under the federal Clean Water Act, the state sets standards that a specific lake, river or other water body needs to meet in order to be used for certain purposes, including drinking, fishing and swimming, supporting aquatic life, and agricultural and industrial use.

State regulators use the standards to determine how much of a particular pollutant, such as nutrients, chemicals and minerals, a water body can handle, while still supporting its designated uses.

The regulators then issue permits to sewage treatment plants, mines and other facilities that discharge a large amount of wastewater into that particular water body.

At issue in the lawsuit are changes the MPCA made last year that replaced specific numeric limits on certain pollutants with more general narrative statements that describe what water quality problems the state is trying to prevent.

Regulators then use what’s called a translator to determine if the permitted facility needs limits on the level of pollutants in their discharge.

The changes from the Pollution Control Agency were in the works for several years before an administrative law judge signed off on them last year. The MPCA argued the old Class three and four standards were based on outdated science.

“The agency has consistently said Minnesota can protect its waters while lowering regulatory hurdles by using the latest science as a guide,” said MPCA spokesperson Darin Broton in response to the suit. “An administrative law judge agreed.”

The Bands argue the change is likely to result in increased pollution in waters they rely on to exercise their treaty-reserved rights to hunt, fish and gather throughout their ceded territories that cover a large swath of northeastern Minnesota.

In particular, they argue that salty pollutants such as sulfate, which is discharged from iron ore mines in the region, can adversely affect downstream fish and wild rice relied on by Band members.

“Our water quality and legal staff worked for years to show the problems with these proposed changes, especially for wild rice waters,” said Fond du Lac Chairman Kevin Dupuis.

“Yet MPCA pushed them through and EPA approved them. Where regulators refuse to do their jobs, we fight them in court,” he said.

The post Northern Minnesota tribes sue Environmental Protection Agency over state’s new water quality standards. appeared first on Sahan Journal .

Comments / 0

Related
AG Week

Glenville, Minnesota, ethanol plant fined by Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

ST. PAUL — One of POET's Minnesota ethanol plants has been fined by the state because of pollution violations. According to a Minnesota Pollution Control Agency enforcement investigation, POET Biorefining LLC, in Glenville, Minnesota, has been fined $12,029. The agency said the ethanol plant exceeded its permitted stormwater discharge...
GLENVILLE, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Quietly Dropped Weekly COVID Testing Mandate

St. Paul, MN (AP) - Minnesota state government employees who are unvaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to take weekly tests for the virus in order to stay in the workplace. The requirement that went into effect in September 2021 meant thousands of employees took tests each week. Those...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
cbs3duluth.com

Public input welcomed on Minnesota Power’s new 18% rate increase

DULUTH, MN-- Residents will have one more chance to weigh in on a proposal that could increase your electric bill. Back in November, Minnesota Power proposed an 18% rate increase for its customers. Which comes out to nearly $15 more a month for the average customer. Minnesota Power will hold...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Minnesota Chippewa Tribe members voting on whether to continue blood quantum

Like a lot of Americans, Sarah Agaton Howes' family is, as she puts it, "mixed from all over the place." Her mom's family is from Norway. Her dad is a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, and so is she. But the 46-year-old also has relatives from the Red Cliff and Bad River Ojibwe bands in Wisconsin, and the Muscogee Nation in Oklahoma. Her husband is Filipino.
MINNESOTA STATE
wisfarmer.com

U.S. Senate candidate Barnes jeopardizes dairy’s future in Wisconsin

Earlier this week, the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate met to debate various policy issues ahead of Wisconsin’s Aug. 9 Primary. At the debate, the likely front runner in the field, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, signaled strong anti-CAFO sentiment rooted in complete falsehoods. His comments were summarized in the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drinking Water#Water Quality#Water Treatment#Environmental Quality#Mpr News#Minnesota Native American
Axios Twin Cities

More than 1 million apply for Minnesota frontline worker checks

Minnesota's Department of Labor has received more than 1,075,000 applications for the state's new $500 million frontline worker pay fund ahead of Friday's deadline. The big picture: Interest in the $750 bonus checks, meant to serve as a thank you for Minnesotans who worked in essential in-person roles in the early days of the pandemic, has far exceeded lawmakers' estimate for the population of qualified workers.Why it matters: If more than 667,000 applicants end up qualifying, the size of the individual payments will shrink. The intrigue: While officials have started the process of vetting the applications, the Department of Labor...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota Supreme Court denies state’s appeal in cold case

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has declined to hear the state’s appeal regarding the competency of murder suspect Algene Vossen. Earlier this year, a lower court ruled that 80-year-old Algene Vossen is not physically or mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of a Willmar, Minnesota woman back in 1974.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Millerville: Minnesota's most buttery town

MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Minnesota farm towns seem to have similar characteristics: a quaint main street, a tractor dealer, a baseball field. And in the case of Millerville -- a whole, lotta butter. The town's 120-year-old co-op creamery, which also includes a hardware store, groceries and a mechanic all in the...
MILLERVILLE, MN
KARE 11

What's next for anti-abortion groups in Minnesota?

MINNEAPOLIS — Last week, KARE 11 took you to one of the seven clinics in Minnesota which provide abortion procedures. They told us they've seen about a 10% increase in calls since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and are seeing more patients from states like Wisconsin and South Dakota, where abortion is no longer legal.
MINNESOTA STATE
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy