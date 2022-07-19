ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OH

Police: CA man traveled to Hillsboro to meet girl, then took her to TX

By Felicia Jordan
 3 days ago
A Hillsboro girl, missing since July 16, has been found in El Paso, Texas with a 28-year-old man from California with whom she'd been talking, according to the Hillsboro Police Department.

Police have not specified the girl's age, referring to her in a press release as a "missing/runaway female juvenile."

In a press release on Tuesday, Hillsboro police said the girl, last seen in the early morning hours of July 16, had been talking with a man from California who called himself "Roman."

"Roman" traveled from California during the week of July 7 and attended Festival of the Bells, an annual Fourth of July festival in Hillsboro, with the girl. While in Hillsboro, "Roman" slept in a rental vehicle close to the girl's home, police said.

After the girl went missing, an address for "Roman" was found during a search of her bedroom that led police to San Diego, where "Roman" was discovered to be 28-year-old Alex Roman Nguyen, according to the press release.

Hillsboro police contacted the FBI when they learned, through online and cellular tracking, that Nguyen took the girl across state lines, outside of Ohio, police said. With the assistance of the FBI, Nguyen and the girl were apprehended in El Paso, Texas.

The girl was found safe, police said, and will be transported back to Hillsboro. Nguyen will face federal charges and the investigation will be handled by federal authorities, according to Hillsboro police.

