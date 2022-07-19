ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

First Alert Forecast Tuesday Afternoon 7/19: Sunshine and heat

KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fair’s fireworks show and New Windsor drill team performance begin inside the grandstand at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The City of Davenport names 27-year veteran of the Davenport...

www.kwqc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

Crew respond to house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department responded about 12:10 a.m. Thursday to a house fire in the 3800 block of Kenwood Avenue, according to a media release. When crews arrived they reported flames and smoke seen in the home, firefighters said. Crews put out the fire quickly within...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Davenport, IA
State
Iowa State
KBUR

Des Moines County Road Closure

Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced that starting Monday, July 25th, Irish Ridge Road will be closed from Starr’s Cave Road to Ridgeview Drive for concrete street repairs. The work is expected to last one week, weather permitting. To get to Starr’s Cave Nature Center, drivers will...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KWQC

New rehabilitation hospital in the Quad Cities opens in August

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Rehabilitation Institute in Moline is holding its grand opening on August 18. UnityPoint Health has partnered with Encompass Health, one of the largest rehabilitation hospital companies in the country, to offer State-of-the-art therapy for people in need of recovery services following illness or injury.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Damage at a Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Damage was reported at the Kwik Star at 2580 West Locust Street in Davenport. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing a glass door shattered early Thursday morning. The store was reported to be closed, but the pumps remained open. According to police, information is...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Sand
KWQC

Davenport police reassure public of security plans ahead of Bix 7

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 48th Quad-City Times Bix 7 is coming up quickly. The 7-mile road race through Davenport draws thousands of runners, visitors, and spectators to the race route. With big crowds, safety can be a concern. Davenport police say the department is prepared and ready to respond to any problems.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Lane closed on eastbound I-80 after semi rollover

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Traffic is down to one lane on I-80 near Davenport after a semi rolled over on the highway. The right lane of eastbound I-80 between exit 284 County Road Y40 and exit 290 US 6 is blocked due to the multi-car crash, according to IA511. This...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Traffic counters popping up in LeClaire

LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Tall cameras are popping up along Highway 67 in LeClaire, seemingly overnight Wednesday. Some people in LeClaire have expressed their thoughts on social media over these small devices, with concerns they may be more speed cameras. Multiple city officials, including City Administrator Dennis Bockenstedt, confirmed...
LE CLAIRE, IA
KWQC

Officials confirm triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves Campground

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people are dead after a shooting at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground Friday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and DCI responded around 6:23 a.m. to the campground for a report of triple homicide, according to a media release. Officers later confirmed they found three people dead.
MAQUOKETA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Iowa State Auditor#Retirement#Rebates#Clean School Bus Program#Whiteside Co
ottumwaradio.com

Goodale Trial Moved to Davenport

The trial for a Fairfield teenager accused of killing a teacher last year will be moved to Scott County. Judge Shawn Showers ordered that the trial for 17-year-old Jeremy Goodale will take place in Davenport, located about 80 miles northeast of Fairfield. No date has been set for the trial.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

The Rock Island Co. Fair begins

The City of Davenport names 27-year veteran of the Davenport Police Department, Major Jeffery Bladel the new Police Chief Monday. Bladel will be the Chief of Police effective Aug. 30 following Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski’s retirement, the city of Davenport said in a media release. State Auditor Sand...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

2 boys nearly drown in Moline Monday, firefighters say

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Moline Fire Department responded about 8:36 p.m. Monday to Sylvan Island for two boys who reportedly had fallen into the Mississippi River, according to a media release. According to firefighters, the 11- and 16-years-old boys were reported to have been fishing along the shores of...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Colona family treats twins with club foot at University of Iowa

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - Jill and Brandan McDaniel welcomed twins Blaire and Noelle in June 2021, with the challenge of new twins also came the challenge of how to treat their club feet. “I’ve heard of clubfoot but I’ve never we didn’t know anyone with it,” said Jill McDaniel. “So...
COLONA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KWQC

Police: 1 dead after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was fatally shot in Rock Island Friday, according to police. Rock Island police responded about 12:04 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1400 block of 8th Street, according to a media release. According to police, a 21-year-old man was found...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Accidental fire damages CNH plant in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa — A fire broke out at a Bettendorf manufacturing plant Tuesday night, resulting in some fire and water damage to the facility. According to the Burling Fire Department, at about 10:05 p.m. on July 19, firefighters responded to the CNH manufacturing plant on Des Moines Avenue after the building's sprinkler system activated.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

1 hurt, 1 in custody after early morning shooting at Davenport gas station

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Thursday following a shooting that left one person injured at a Davenport convenience store. Cazmier Alano Shaw, 18, of Davenport, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; one count of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony; one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: Man fired gun in Moline neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested after police say he fired a gun in a Moline neighborhood Wednesday. Shawn W. Skinner, 50, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony.
MOLINE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy