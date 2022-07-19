ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple agrees to pay up to $395 to MacBook owners who replaced 'butterfly' keyboards

By Kif Leswing, @kifleswing
CNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple agreed to a $50 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit on Monday night over the company's "butterfly keyboard." Payouts could range from $300 to $395 for people who replaced multiple keyboards, up to $125 for people who replaced one keyboard and as much as $50 to people who replaced a...

