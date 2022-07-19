ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

United Way of Kern County to host annual Professional Development Conference

By Mike Hart, 23ABC
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The United Way of Kern County is hosting its 31st annual Professional Development Conference on Thursday, July 21st.

The conference provides space for people to network and collaborate to better serve the community.

United Way of Kern County's Gabriel Adame talked with 23ABC about the keynote speakers, the workshops being offered and what they hope attendees will take away from the upcoming Professional Development Conference.

For more information or to register, visit United Way of Kern County's website.

